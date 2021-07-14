LAKE CHARLES — Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter is visiting Washington this week in pursuit of federal disaster relief that officials in southwest Louisiana say is desperately needed and increasingly urgent as rebuilding sputters nearly 11 months after Hurricane Laura devastated the region.
Hunter arrived in the nation’s capital on Tuesday and will remain until Friday to hold a range of meetings, including at the White House, in his continuing bid to obtain disaster relief for a severe housing shortage and other needs in the wake of Laura, the most powerful storm to make landfall in Louisiana since 1856.
The disaster was compounded by Category 2 Hurricane Delta, which followed a similar path around six weeks later, as well as a fierce winter storm in February and major flooding in May. The pandemic has also complicated rebuilding efforts, particularly due to the heightened cost of rebuilding materials.
“We continue to receive comments of support and gestures of support,” Hunter said by phone from Washington. “But at this juncture, we need more than warm words and pats on the back. We need a materialization of aid. We need a tangible result.”
Supplemental federal disaster relief is commonly distributed to areas hit by major catastrophes, and officials in southwest Louisiana have grown desperate in their pleas for assistance. Legislation must be passed to allocate the funding and can be initiated by the White House or members of Congress.
It is Hunter’s first visit to Washington since the storms, though he was able to make the case for aid in person to President Joe Biden when he visited Lake Charles in May to promote his infrastructure plans. Biden also called Hunter after flooding on May 17 that inundated parts of the city and caused some who had just finished rebuilding to gut their homes again.
Hunter said he didn’t think the president would attend his meeting at the White House on Thursday, whose attendees will include officials from the Office of Management and Budget, key to the allocation process. He also met Sen. John Kennedy on Wednesday and will meet Sen. Bill Cassidy on Thursday. A meeting was planned with staff members for Rep. Clay Higgins, whose district includes Lake Charles.
Other discussions have been held with officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Hunter hopes to drum up support from representatives of other states while there. He said he hoped face-to-face discussions in Washington would help achieve progress on the legislation.
“I’ve had some additional optimistic remarks and comments, however until there’s actually some announcement made, I am not going to get people’s hopes up. I'm just not going to do that,” Hunter said on progress on obtaining the funding. “We’ve been talking about this for 10 months and I’ve been having people tell me for 10 months, ‘don’t worry, it’s right around the corner.’ And we haven’t turned that corner yet.”
Lake Charles officials estimate that between 3,000 and 5,000 city residents remain displaced from the string of disasters — amounting to potentially as much as 6% of the population.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has spelled out $3 billion in unmet needs following Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in late October. He said recently in comments to The Advocate | The Times-Picayune that he would expect the state to receive around half of that in a federal supplemental disaster relief bill.
In those comments in late June, he provided the clearest indication yet that progress could be imminent, saying: “I'm thinking in the next several weeks to a couple months, we’re going to see this appropriation take shape.”
FEMA has provided the region with more than $1 billion in immediate assistance, but local officials say the recovery needs are enormous and a true rebuilding effort will not be possible without supplemental aid. Hunter has spoken of establishing a program similar to Road Home after Hurricane Katrina to help plug the gap between what insurers are providing and what is truly needed to rebuild.