An explosion at a chemical plant near Lake Charles injured six people overnight, but the site was offline for maintenance at the time and no evacuations of neighborhoods were required, authorities and the company said Tuesday.

The explosion was reported around 11 p.m. Monday at Westlake Chemical's Petro 2 ethylene plant in Sulphur. Six workers were taken to hospitals with injuries, the company said.

Four have since been released and details on the conditions of the other two were not immediately available, said Chip Swearngan, a spokesman for the Houston-based company.

"All the individuals are employees of three contract firms," Westlake Chemical said in a statement. "There was no offsite impact and there has been no fire as a result of the accident, which is under investigation."

More than 20% of local industrial sites are still down two weeks after Hurricane Ida More than two weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall nearly a quarter of industrial sites in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans area remain idle…

Lake Charles news in your inbox Once a week we'll send you the top stories we find in the Lake Area e-mail address * Sign Up

A video shared on social media said to be of the site showed plumes of smoke rising from the plant after the blast, but Calcasieu Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion said officials were not aware of any chemical leak and no evacuations had been ordered.

Hazardous materials technicians were expected to return to the scene Tuesday for further investigation, said State Police spokesman Derek Senegal. The state Department of Environmental Quality was also involved in the investigation, said Gremillion.