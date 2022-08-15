LAKE CHARLES — With blue tarps still fluttering on roofs in this city nearly two years after Hurricane Laura, the clock for southwest Louisiana residents to sue their insurers over storm damage is ticking.
On Aug. 26, a day before the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Laura’s landfall, those who feel that they have been wronged by their insurance company through insufficient or late payments will have their last chance to file a lawsuit.
Louisiana law specifies that hurricane survivors have up to 24 months after the damage was inflicted to file suit against their insurer, meaning those affected by Hurricane Ida will face a similar cutoff date next year.
Since Laura tore off roofs, shattered windows and reduced homes and businesses across the region to heaps of rubble and stilts, there have been 5,586 hurricane damage cases filed in state and federal court, as well as the Lake Charles City Court. And local attorneys say the cases keep coming.
“It’s been a steady flow,” said Jared Shumaker, of Lake Charles law firm Fontenot & Shumaker.
Many people may have been skeptical about resorting to an attorney, he noted, afraid of being dropped by their insurance company or simply hopeful that they’d be able to straighten things out without a lawyer involved.
“They’re realizing they’re not going to be able to settle this claim on their own,” Shumaker said.
It is a familiar predicament for hurricane survivors across Louisiana, which endured brutal storm seasons in 2020 and 2021. Beyond Laura’s devastation in southwest Louisiana, Hurricane Ida took a heavy toll on southeast Louisiana last summer. Both were Category 4 storms and among the strongest in state history.
The insurance industry has had trouble keeping up. Eight companies writing policies in Louisiana have failed in the past year.
But regardless of the state of the industry in Louisiana, residents see the issue as basic fairness: They’ve paid their premiums for years, were hit by a storm through no fault of their own — and should be made whole.
‘Just so crazy’
Like Jill Bogart, who decided to hire an attorney in June to make sure her case would be filed well ahead of the looming deadline. “I felt like we needed to get this taken care of,” Bogart said.
When Laura approached Louisiana, Bogart and her husband left town and ended up driving all the way to Missouri in search of a place to stay until the storm had passed. Bogart, who has been in chemotherapy treatment for her leukemia since 2018, needed to be sure there would be emergency treatment available nearby, so the couple stayed out of town for three weeks, first in Houston, then in Alexandria.
When they came back, they had their hands full. “It was just so crazy to try and get everything back together,” Bogart said.
An adjuster came to their house to assess the damage. Their insurance paid to replace the shingles that the storm had plucked from the roof, but Laura also left their home, which was built in 2019, with bowed roof bracing and damaged windows, repairs they can’t afford on their own.
“My savings have to go to my medical treatment,” Bogart said.
Like many, she feels frustrated that she had to take the drastic measure of filing legal action against her insurer.
“I don’t want to hassle,” she said. But, “we’ve done our part, we paid our premium and did what we were supposed to do.” Now, she’s asking her insurance company to pay the remaining funds she says she needs to repair her home.
Insurers defend their performance, noting they've operated under extremely difficult circumstances, including the coronavirus pandemic and two financially draining hurricane seasons in a row.
“Notwithstanding the significant inflation, supply chain, COVID, legislative and regulatory challenges, insurers continue to work hard to process the tremendous number of claims filed," Jeffrey L. Brewer, vice president of public affairs for the American Property Casualty Insurance Association, said in an emailed statement.
"Additionally, there has been a meaningful increase in the number of natural disasters across the U.S. in the last two years, which has also contributed to a significant increase in the costs and timeframes needed to rebuild homes and businesses."
‘Around the building’
Lawyers and courts across the area are preparing for more potential clients to come filing in.
Attorney Matthew Lundy, whose practice first started taking on hurricane cases when Rita hit the area in 2005, remembers a surge of clients seeking legal representation ahead of that storm’s deadline to file.
“We actually had people lined up around the building,” Lundy said. “We don’t want that to happen this time.”
A similar trend could be observed a year ago, when the one-year filing deadline imposed by some insurance contracts approached.
According to TRAC Reports, a data analysis project by the University of Syracuse, the federal court for Louisiana’s western district took the top spot in insurance lawsuits filed per capita nationwide in August 2021 — by a long shot — with 774 cases filed that month alone. Of those cases, 91% were filed in the Lake Charles office, which recently moved back into the city's federal building after being housed in Lafayette, an hour away, due to storm damage.
A majority of the cases still pending or yet to be filed will settle before trial, attorneys say, thanks in part to a special order put in place to expedite the proceedings. The order, which took pointers from disaster protocols adopted by a federal court in Texas following Hurricane Harvey, has received widespread praise from legal professionals for encouraging pre-trial settlements and thereby speeding up the process for the remaining cases.
The process has involved appointing a special master to oversee the mediation process.
“This order has been phenomenal,” said attorney Wells Watson of Baggett McCall.
Still, he said, thousands of cases later and just three weeks shy of Laura’s two-year anniversary, there’s still plenty of need in the community.
“We have people still out of their houses, in campers or living with relatives,” he noted. “It’s still a big problem.”