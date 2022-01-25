LAKE CHARLES – Hundreds of survivors of Hurricanes Laura and Delta still living in FEMA trailers are being granted additional time to find permanent homes as the Lake Charles area copes with an affordable housing shortage, the agency announced Tuesday.

Families who had been granted FEMA trailers in connection with Laura were facing a Feb. 28 deadline to move out, while the date for Delta was six weeks later. FEMA has now combined the two and set an Oct. 31 deadline after requests to do so from the state, it said in a statement.

However, families who remain will soon begin paying rent as required under FEMA rules. The rent will be income-related and could be far below market value, the agency said.

“FEMA officials urge occupants to complete or follow through on any requests for rent reduction by Feb. 28, the deadline to have their housing unit’s fair market rent estimate reduced,” the statement said.

FEMA trailers and mobile homes following hurricanes are always meant to be temporary, with the deadline falling 18 months after the storm was declared a federal disaster. But in the case of Laura and Delta, some were not able to move into their units for months or even a year or more due to various complications related to finding sites that meet federal qualifications.

On top of that, families have faced a severe shortage of affordable housing. The problem existed before the storms, due in large part to an influx of temporary workers related to a boom in industrial plant expansions, but the hurricanes greatly exacerbated it. Two other natural disasters – a flood and a punishing cold front – set things back further. Rows of Section 8 and public housing still sit damaged and vacant.

Some still living in FEMA trailers told The Times-Picayune | The Advocate earlier this month that it was impossible for them to find a home within a reasonable price. One mother of six living in a FEMA-supplied mobile home in Sulphur outside Lake Charles expressed deep concern over where she and her children would go if the deadline was not extended.

A total of 1,946 households are currently being provided temporary housing in connection with Laura and Delta, mostly travel trailers and mobile homes. The mother of six, Roishetta Sibley Ozane, said Tuesday that she was relieved to hear about the extension but questioned whether the housing shortage would be addressed before October.

Ozane is also a community activist and many residents have been calling her with questions about their housing situation, she said.

“I’m hoping and praying that in that time from now until October that there’s a program developed by the city or we get some kind of supplemental federal assistance that can help people with getting into permanent housing,” she said.

“Because just leaving people in these FEMA trailers for a longer period of time is still not providing them with resources to move out into permanent housing. The deadline is still going to come and folks are still going to have to move, and if they don’t have resources, where are they going to go?”

Officials in southwest Louisiana have repeatedly called on the federal government to provide long-term disaster relief to help address the housing shortage. Congress finally approved $595 million in aid in late September – more than a year after Laura struck in August 2020.

That money is meant to address needs related to Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in October 2020, but state and local officials say it’s not nearly enough. Gov. John Bel Edwards has estimated unmet housing needs following those storms at around $1 billion, the vast majority of it in southwest Louisiana.

The state has been going through the process of clearing various bureaucratic hurdles in order to begin distributing the $595 million, while Edwards and others continue to argue for additional federal help.

