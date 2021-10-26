LAKE CHARLES – The federal government confirmed Tuesday that southwest Louisiana will receive roughly $600 million in disaster relief for long-term recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, a figure that local officials have labelled as far too low while questioning why it’s taken more than a year to allocate.
The Lake Charles region will have further opportunities to receive additional relief in the weeks ahead, but competition for dollars given the huge number of priorities nationwide means it is likely to be a struggle to see that amount significantly increased.
Southwest Louisiana has pleaded for long-term disaster relief for months, citing the devastation left in August 2020 by Hurricane Laura, the strongest storm to hit the state since 1856. Hurricane Ida, which hit the state’s southeast two months ago, was similar in strength, with 150 mph winds.
But Laura is far from the only weather disaster to leave a mark on southwest Louisiana. It was followed by Category 2 Hurricane Delta six weeks later, a severe winter storm in February and major flooding in May. Thousands of people are believed to still be displaced, and it remains unclear how many residents have left the area for good. Blue roof tarps and ruined businesses remain a common sight.
The money will come from a pot of $5 billion appropriated by Congress for long-term disaster relief, approved as part of a larger spending package at the end of September. Of that amount, $1.6 billion was set aside for 2020 disasters nationwide and had to be allocated within 30 days by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The amount confirmed on Tuesday is in line with estimates that had already been provided to local officials and the state’s congressional delegation. Further steps remain necessary before the money is actually distributed.
There will be at least one other opportunity in the weeks ahead for the region to receive additional aid. Congress must pass another spending plan before Dec. 3 to keep the government running, and money could be included in that bill.
But it will be a challenge, and local officials have not hidden their disappointment with the situation. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter has called the money appropriated so far “shameful” and a “pittance,” while Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said it “will do very little.”
The police jury – the equivalent of a parish council -- approved a resolution last week calling for the full $5 billion in relief appropriated last month to be allocated for 2020 disasters.
Hunter has regularly pointed out that other regions have received far larger disaster relief packages far faster than southwest Louisiana has. The deal approved in September, for example, is expected to include a $2.7 billion down payment for Ida aid nationwide, with more likely on the way.
“We had hoped that additional federal support would have already been here, months ago,” Hunter posted on Facebook last week. “The supplemental disaster aid we finally expect to receive will help many re-establish themselves in healthy, sustainable housing. And though the allocation is woefully insufficient and inequitable, we are at least thankful for what we have.”
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Tuesday confirmed the figure for Laura-Delta aid, with the exact amount totaling $594,931,000.
“It has been over a year since Louisiana was hammered by Hurricane Laura and this relief has taken far too long,” Cassidy said in a statement. “This funding is a welcome first step, but there is more work to be done to return southwest Louisiana to wholeness.”
Higgins said “additional support is necessary in response to the 2020 hurricanes, and we’re working with our state and local officials to ensure that much more of the $5 billion topline will go toward Louisiana’s 2020 storm season disaster recovery.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards had outlined $3 billion in unmet needs for Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which struck southeast Louisiana in October 2020. Housing needs alone were put in the $1 billion range, the vast majority of it in southwest Louisiana.
Last week, Edwards sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting further relief for southwest Louisiana.
"We’re thankful that we got it. It’s taken a long time,” Edwards said Tuesday. “It is not in our view sufficient to effect a full recovery, especially as it relates to housing."
He added: “We will do everything we can with the money we’re given to make sure there is a complete and robust recovery, but it will be very challenging to do that with $595 million for Hurricanes Laura and Delta.”
Staff writer Blake Paterson contributed to this report.