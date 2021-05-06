President Joe Biden pledged help with hurricane recovery and argued in favor of replacing Lake Charles’s dilapidated and nearly 70-year-old Interstate 10 bridge as he visited the city on Thursday to promote his massive plan to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure.

The longtime politician also made sure to throw in an anecdote about meeting legendary former U.S. Sen. Russell Long when Biden was 29.

The president, dressed in a navy blue suit with aviator sunglasses, spoke along the Lake Charles waterfront adjacent to its downtown, the hulking I-10 bridge over the Calcasieu River and its arched truss in the distance behind him.

The city’s 22-story Capital One tower and its dozens of blown-out and boarded-up windows, perhaps Lake Charles’s most prominent example of the damage left in the wake of the two hurricanes that devastated the region in August and September last year, was also within sight.

Signs around his podium included a picture of the bridge with the slogan: “Getting America Back on Track.” A smattering of local officials, along with Gov. John Bel Edwards were in attendance, a was a group of workers in hard hats whom Biden spoke with after finishing his speech, exchanging fist bumps with a few.

“It’s hard to believe that you got hit as badly as you have within the timeframe you have,” Biden said of the two hurricanes that ripped through southwestern Louisiana last year.

Lake Charles residents hope Joe Biden doesn't forget hurricane relief amid infrastructure pitch LAKE CHARLES -- President Joe Biden visits this hurricane-wracked city on Thursday, and the location of his speech along its waterfront leaves…

He added later: “I believe you need the help. We’re going to try to make sure you get it. But the people of Louisiana have always picked themselves up, just like America always picks itself up … I promise you we’re going to build back better than ever, more resilient.”

Regarding the bridge, Biden pitched it as part of his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, questioning why it’s taken so long.

“It shouldn’t be this hard or take so long to fix a bridge that’s this important. It makes no sense,” Biden said. “But the truth is across the country, we have failed. We have failed to properly invest in infrastructure for half a century.”

Earlier, Edwards and Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter also made their pitches for both hurricane relief and a new bridge. Local officials have been concerned that the region's dire recovery needs would be overshadowed by the focus on the bridge and the infrastructure bill.

“Lake Charles is a great American city and we continue to need a great American response,” Hunter said.

Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish officials see federal hurricane relief as long overdue and desperately needed to help move more residents back into their homes and reopen businesses that haven’t been able to do so more than eight months after Hurricane Laura, which was followed six weeks later by Hurricane Delta.

Category 4 Laura was one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S., with winds of up to 150 mph, causing an estimated $19 billion in damage in the state. Delta, a Category 2 storm, left behind further misery and followed an eerily similar path.

Calcasieu Parish Policy Jury President Brian Abshire said he believes both hurricane recovery and infrastructure are important and made the case in a brief meeting with Biden before his address, he said.

“I did tell him Trump couldn’t get us a bridge, but I’m confident you can,” Abhsire said.

Lake Charles estimates that some 3,000 residents remain displaced, while that number rises to around 4,000 for all of Calcasieu. FEMA has been providing mobile homes and travel trailers as temporary residences.

A population analysis recently published in The New York Times provided a disturbing figure: Lake Charles was estimated to have lost some 6.7 percent of its population in 2020.

Local officials say the number was to be expected and they believe many have since returned. More needs to be done to bring the rest back, they say, with Lake Charles estimating its housing needs alone at more than $230 million.

As for the bridge, few if any will argue that it shouldn’t be replaced. It was completed in 1952, before the I-10 existed, and was later integrated into the interstate system.

+6 Storm-weary Lake Charles residents eager to show President Joe Biden that challenges remain LAKE CHARLES — Standing near the empty lot where his house once stood, Ron Thomas said his message for President Joe Biden when he arrives for…

A local task force on replacing the bridge says it was designed for a 50-year lifespan — meaning 2002 — and with a capacity for 37,000 vehicles per day.

The task force’s Jim Rock said recent counts put the total at 90,000 vehicles, including many large trucks traversing the key artery stretching nationwide from Los Angeles to Jacksonville. The White House says it currently carries over 80,000 vehicles daily and that its last inspection listed it in “poor” condition.

Rock said the bridge is regularly inspected by the state and it is deemed safe for travel, but if it were to be shut down, traffic would be nightmarish.

Beyond those issues, Rock said other safety hazards include the bridge having no shoulders and its steepness.

The cost of replacing it has ranged between $600 million and $800 million, he said, with the state likely to cover around 10 percent.

“The biggest hurdle is funding,” said Rock. “These bridges are very expensive, and there’s only so much money that can come out of the state coffers. And with President Biden here today, particularly with him talking about infrastructure, we think this is a key piece of infrastructure that is sadly overdue to be replaced with a bigger and better bridge. We’re right here in the epicenter of energy in the United States with the LNG traffic and the business that we have here with the industry.”