CREOLE — Cherie Hardie and her family were determined to make it back and rebuild for a third time, near the church where she was married and where her kids were baptized, the Gulf of Mexico in the distance. But it sometimes feels as though they’re fighting a losing battle.

“We're younger and we can rebuild. But all of our family -- my parents, my husband's parents -- they're all kind of moving away. They’re tired of it,” Hardie, 42, said outside of her daughter’s house, where she and her husband are living temporarily while they wait for repairs on their home to be completed.

“You can only take so much, and we try to be strong and want to come home. But to me, home is where your family is, and they're all moving away from us.”

Cameron Parish, stretching along Louisiana’s southwestern coast, is the most sparsely populated of the state's 64 parishes. It’s also one of the most vulnerable. Cameron is once again being confronted with questions over its future after the devastation wrought by last year’s hurricanes and the future risks posed by climate change.

Some residents predict the lower part of the parish closest to the Gulf, where major liquefied natural gas plants now operate, will gradually become more of a recreational and industrial hub than a full-fledged community.

Parish officials say they’re not going anywhere. They point to rebuilding plans, including the possibility of buying and redeveloping property with resilient homes, a program that could make it more affordable for families faced with costly reconstruction regulations.

The challenges are immense, ranging from the replacement of downed electricity transmission lines to the struggle to reopen grocery stores. Parish officials say they don’t yet know how many of the parish’s roughly 7,000 residents have made it back, but locals offer grim assessments, indicating the possibility of another population loss similar to what followed Hurricane Rita in 2005. A drop of around one-third took place by the end of that decade.

In one disheartening sign, three Catholic churches in lower Cameron will be consolidated.

Hurricane Laura in August, the most powerful storm to make landfall in Louisiana since 1856, brought storm surge as high as 17 feet to parts of the parish, while 150 mph winds tore at the houses that weren’t swept from their foundations, in some cases never to be found.

Ten months later, Hardie and her husband still aren’t back in their house, which took on more than 2 feet of water despite being raised more than 10 feet. Just a couple weeks ago, their daughter moved back into her house nearby on property that’s been in the family for generations.

They have no timeframe for when their house, located in the community of Creole, will be repaired. It’s been hard to persuade contractors to accept work in the remote area.

“There are a lot of people that want to come home. It's just the cost,” said Hardie, who worked as a secretary at one of the churches being combined, and whose husband works in the oil industry. “And then, honestly, finding people to come down here to rebuild. Nobody wants to come down here. It’s really sad.”

Uncertain return

Despite being among the state’s largest parishes in area, Cameron had Louisiana’s third-lowest population before Laura roared through in August and Category 2 Hurricane Delta followed a similar path about six weeks later.

Roughly 10,000 people lived here at the turn of the 21st century. But by 2010, after being walloped by Hurricanes Rita and Ike, Cameron’s population had dropped to around 6,800.

It is a place of deep traditions that is heavily conservative, with some 91% of voters casting ballots for Donald Trump in the last election -- the highest share he took in any parish. Around 93% of the population is white.

Perched in the state’s southwestern corner on the border with Texas, it has long been known for its commercial fishing and the Holly Beach community along the coast, whose camps and beach life are not unlike what can be found in Grand Isle. Headstones in cemeteries are sometimes engraved with boats and fish.

Cameron has also served as a hub for the energy industry, and in recent years, helped by the boom in fracking, the parish has attracted liquefied natural gas plants, which export worldwide. Cameron Parish Port Director Clair Hebert Marceaux says that if Cameron Parish were a country, its LNG exports would be No. 3 in the world, behind Australia and Qatar.

Two huge LNG plants are up and running while a third – Venture Global – is under construction and already looking ahead to an expansion. Others are in the planning stages. White tour buses transport construction workers who often live in RV parks to and from the massive Venture Global site, past commercial fishing boats.

The out-of-state plates from Texas, Alabama, Florida and beyond indicate the draw of the construction jobs, and Marceaux says she and the parish are constantly working to promote local hiring. Every 10 construction jobs results in roughly one permanent position at the LNG facilities, she said.

Parish Administrator Katie Armentor said some residents may be deciding to relocate further north in the parish rather than leave it completely, noting that some who had only recently made it back after previous storms were hit again by Laura.

But she pointed to other coastal communities nationwide and said she doesn’t support buying out properties to turn them into green space. They should be redeveloped in a way that makes them safe, she said, as the parish did with its governmental buildings in lower Cameron following Hurricane Rita.

Still, she said of residents facing the decision of whether to return: “A lot of people, they really don't know … If we had this survey out there and asked who's coming back and who's not, probably over 50% would say, ‘I don't know yet.’ It depends on insurance, it depends on grant funds. It depends on if they were substantially damaged or not.”

Like other officials in southwest Louisiana, Armentor said a federal relief package could help the parish finance a program to assist residents hoping to return.

'I started praying'

Those who have made it back to lower Cameron say patience is required. The nearest open grocery store for many in that area is around 40 miles away. A gas station and convenience store in the small community of Cameron, the parish seat, runs out of fuel at times.

Electricity has been restored, but is being supplied with banks of generators powered by LNG. Outages can occur at times due to malfunctions or maintenance issues.

Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op, which supplies power to most of the parish, lost all its transmission towers crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, said general manager Michael Heinen. It hopes to obtain federal funding to not only rebuild but do so in a more secure manner, with its current estimate at some $200 million.

Heinen said the co-op had around 11,000 electricity meters in the area before the storm. It’s now down to around 9,500, including around 2,000 campers set up for plant workers.

The commercial fishing industry also took a hit, with 13 boats sinking despite being transported into what was meant to be safe harbor, said Marceaux.

One belonged to Frankie Mock, 58, who survived a harrowing experience riding out the storm in his other boat in Lake Charles. He had to jump in the water with a rope tied around him as it took on damage.

Before he was rescued, he said: “I gave up. I sat down and started praying, asked the good Lord to watch over my grandkids and my ex-wife and my family.”

But he’s since gone back, and on a recent day he was welding parts for his other shrimp boat, the Golden Eagle, along Calcasieu Pass.

Craig Colten, an emeritus professor at LSU’s department of geography and anthropology and author of an upcoming book on coastal land loss called “State of Disaster,” said communities such as lower Cameron are likely to see episodic migration away with each catastrophe rather than one mass exodus.

He said government policies should emphasize voluntary buyouts and transplanting communities further inland, better allowing people to retain their sense of culture.

“I think what we're seeing already is that with each storm, there's going to be a pulse of people that leave,” he said. “And once the community gets too small or it can't support a post office, a grocery store, a school, a church or two, then the population really begins to disappear.”

There are certainly those who are braving it out. Kristi Bearb returned to her job managing the Darla K Food Mart and gas station in lower Cameron even though her house washed away completely. She also lost her home in Rita and Ike, and before Laura had been living in a large storage container converted into a house, a strategy others have used as well.

At first, she didn’t want to return, but decided to do so after the store owner asked her to. She now lives in a 30-foot camper. Asked why she keeps returning, she said, “it’s home.”

“It’s a small, quiet town. The people here, they’re die-hards,” she said as she kept an eye on the store with construction workers filing in, at one point yelling to a driver that there was no gas available for now.

“But if it happens again, I'm not. It’s too much. Emotionally, it’s too much.”