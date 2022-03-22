Louisiana is being granted an unexpected windfall in federal hurricane relief dollars, officials said Tuesday, with the major infusion of funds for long-term recovery in the surprise announcement expected to total nearly $1.3 billion.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development planned a news conference for later Tuesday, but some details were already being discussed. U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, said the total amount was expected to be nearly $1.3 billion for the state.
A source familiar with the details said it was estimated that some $450 million of that would go to the state's southwest region for long-term recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, nearly doubling the $600 million already approved. The remainder would be allocated for communities hit by Hurricane Ida. Those details have not been officially confirmed by President Joe Biden's administration.
Further allocations of $4.6 million would be granted directly to Baton Rouge and $10.8 million to Lake Charles.
"There is some important Louisiana funding news coming this afternoon," Christina Stephens, spokeswoman for Gov. John Bel Edwards, said on Twitter. "This is big."
Carter said “today’s announcement is yet another example of the federal government showing up for the people of Louisiana."
"This more than $1.27 billion infusion into our state will not only help communities rebuild and recover from Hurricane Ida and recent floods, but will help build long-term strength and resiliency in our systems."
The surprise announcement could hold particular importance for the state’s long-suffering southwest, which has fought in vain for sufficient recovery aid since Laura hit more than a year and a half ago.
The announcement comes after hopes had been all but lost in the Lake Charles area for further long-term relief to address the devastation left by Laura and Delta in 2020. If the amount for the region is confirmed, it should do much to help the region get back on its feet more than a year and a half after Laura, one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the state.
Prospects had appeared dim for further hurricane recovery money in the near term after Congress approved a massive federal spending package earlier this month without it. But given the state’s stark needs, federal officials have decided to grant additional money to Louisiana out of a previously approved amount set aside for disaster relief nationwide, the source said.
The money is in addition to what is being spent on immediate needs through FEMA and other federal agencies. Allocated in the form of Community Development Block Grants, the new aid is intended to address issues such as housing, infrastructure and economic damage that state and local governments do not have the capacity to deal with on their own.
It has been a long fight for the Lake Charles area. While Laura and its 150 mph winds laid waste to much of the region, national attention quickly moved on.
A low death toll and Lake Charles’ relative obscurity surely played a role, and local officials grew increasingly desperate as the months passed, warning that the region’s future was at stake. Category 2 Delta followed on a similar path six weeks after Laura, while a severe winter storm in February 2021, flooding in May and the pandemic further complicated recovery efforts.
Local officials and Edwards repeatedly sought to raise awareness of the region’s needs, including a severe housing shortage. They also highlighted southwest Louisiana’s importance as an energy hub and questioned why other states and regions have received far more help in a much shorter timeframe.
After the bill approved earlier this month included no further relief dollars, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter expressed frustration, but not surprise.
“Since day one after Hurricane Laura, this community has received hollow promises and empty gestures from members of both major political parties,” he said.
Graves, who represents communities hit hard by Ida, said then that he believed Louisiana would be treated differently if it held greater political importance.
Edwards initially spelled out around $3 billion in unmet needs stemming from Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in October 2020. Most of the damage was in the state’s southwest.
Despite visits by then-President Trump and President Biden to Lake Charles, long-term relief was not approved by Congress until late September, more than a year after Laura. Money intended as an initial down payment on Ida relief was approved at the same time, though that storm hit a year later.
Southwest Louisiana was initially granted around $600 million out of that pot, which totaled $5 billion for disaster relief nationwide. Calculations have been ongoing since for how to divvy up much of the rest.
Edwards said earlier that he would have expected the federal government to cover around half of the $3 billion in uninsured damage the southwest suffered. But the state has since had to adjust its outlook.
In a February letter to the state’s congressional delegation, he spoke of another $300 million in unmet housing needs for southwest Louisiana and at least another $100 million for businesses.
As for Ida, Edwards says calculations so far put unmet needs at more than $2.5 billion. The state's congressional delegation will surely push for further relief related to Ida.