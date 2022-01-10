SULPHUR — Roishetta Ozane knows she and her six children will be forced to move soon, but she has no idea where they’ll go.

“The rent is ridiculously high,” said the 37-year-old community activist and single mother, who has lived in a rented mobile home paid for by FEMA since May, her previous home badly damaged by Hurricane Laura. “And then the unit doesn’t match the rent.”

Nearly a year and a half since Laura devastated the Lake Charles area, followed six weeks later by Hurricane Delta, nearly 2,000 families remain in trailers and mobile homes supplied by FEMA. But the program was always meant to be temporary, and they now face approaching deadlines to move out. A shortage of affordable housing has made the challenge more daunting.

The move-out date for most trailers is Feb. 28, or 18 months after Laura was declared a federal disaster, the standard rule for FEMA’s direct housing program. A far smaller number of families with mobile homes due to Delta have a couple of months of additional time.

The state has requested a six-month extension, citing the lack of available rentals and the high cost of rents, and is waiting for a response, said Mike Steele, spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Even if it is granted, it may just be postponing the inevitable. The challenges families will eventually face will depend on whether the housing shortage can be at least partly resolved in hurricane-wracked Lake Charles by whatever time they will be forced to leave.

It’s a problem with multiple layers. Large amounts of public and Section 8 housing were severely damaged by the storms and are yet to be repaired. That exacerbated an existing affordable housing shortage that owed in part to an influx of temporary construction workers fueled by industrial plant expansions in the region.

Long-term federal disaster relief meant in part to address housing was not approved until late September – more than a year after Laura – and must still clear bureaucratic hurdles before it can be distributed.

Even after that is done, state and local officials say the amount approved so far – $595 million for Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in October 2020 – is not nearly enough to address the problem. Besides the hurricanes, southwest Louisiana was also hit by a severe winter storm in February and flooding in May – all during the pandemic.

It all means the struggles of families still living in FEMA trailers are likely to persist. Some were not able to move into the trailers until months or even more than a year after Laura. The last family moved in under the post-Laura program on Sept. 15, according to the state’s application for an extension.

Some experts point to what they describe as flaws in the disaster response process.

“Unfortunately, I think what you're seeing in Louisiana is the same thing that we see every single time after a disaster, where you have a housing crisis before a disaster hits, there are already people who are one financial shock away from losing their homes – falling behind on their rents – then the disaster happens,” said Sarah Saadian, vice president of public policy for the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

“You immediately have less housing supply, landlords raising the rents, evicting people so that they can raise rents for the next person, and FEMA programs that don't adequately address the needs, especially for low-income renters.”

‘Nowhere to rent’

The main site where post-Laura trailers have been located is the Little Lake Charles RV park on the edge of the city. It has served as a weekend getaway or a spot for road trippers to bed down for the night. A lake runs through the property and cabins are available for rent. Fishing lures are sold in the front office.

But since the hurricanes, more than 200 spaces have been rented by FEMA to house storm survivors. The trailers they live in are not the white boxes that were ubiquitous after Katrina. Many are the same types of RVs families would take on the road.

Some of those still living there said they have nowhere else to go for now.

Debra Rogers, 58, seated outside her trailer next to her visiting daughter, praised the help provided by her FEMA case worker, but said the apartments she has seen are out of her price range.

“Everything is expensive,” said Rogers, who previously cleaned houses for a living but has more recently been unable due to medical issues. “The places that I find are maybe $800 to $1,000 a month. The income that I have is not meeting that.”

Those in the FEMA housing program must meet conditions to remain there, including showing proof that they are searching for a permanent place to live by providing three such references a month, residents say.

‘Not sit on our hands’

Daniel Teles, an economist at the Urban Institute, pointed to “gaps in many places” when it comes to post-disaster programs.

“One of them is that FEMA assistance basically is intended to be short-term, and for the long-term, there is not a lot of assistance,” he said.

Most long-term disaster relief comes from federal Community Development Block Grants, which must be approved by Congress. There are no guarantees both in terms of the amounts and timeframes – or even if any money will be sent at all.

When it is eventually approved, it tends to take years before it results in new housing, said Teles.

Various proposals have been pushed to address some of those issues. Saadian pointed to a bill in the Senate, co-sponsored by a bipartisan group including Bill Cassidy, that would provide a permanent funding process.

The NLIHC also advocates the use of the federal Disaster Housing Assistance Program, which was used after Katrina and other storms but has not been employed recently, said Saadian. The program lasts longer and provides rental assistance, she said.

Another option for some of those living in FEMA trailers is to purchase them if they qualify, but buyers would also need to find a long-term location for them.

Under FEMA rules, if an extension is granted beyond 18 months for trailers, residents would have to pay rent. The state, however, has asked that this requirement also be waived.

The state and Lake Charles have sought to do what they can while they await the arrival of long-term federal relief. In November, Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mayor Nic Hunter announced an $11.3 million housing program. It is a comparatively small amount, but intended in part to show that local officials “were not going to simply just sit on our hands and wait for the federal government,” said Hunter.

Ozane is living at a complex of larger mobile homes in Sulphur, across the Calcasieu River from Lake Charles, near the industrial plants that dominate the area and their sky-illuminating flares. FEMA leased units in the complex after the hurricane and Ozane was eventually able to secure one in May.

A busy community activist in addition to caring for her children, she has spent much of her time in recent months addressing other families’ needs through the Vessel Project, a charity she co-founded. She’s also a community organizer for the environmental organization Healthy Gulf.

She wants to move out, but finding a large enough place for her family has been difficult.

“Do you think that people want to honestly just continue to stay in these FEMA trailers?” she said. “I have six children. This is a three-bedroom. My daughter sleeps on the sofa. Why would I purposely not try to find something that's big enough for me and all of my children?”