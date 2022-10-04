The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up.
In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area will be the fastest growing in the state over the next two years.
“The total percentage improvement is, actually, remarkably large,” Scott said, pointing to a projected 7% in employment growth over the next two years.
The Lake Charles metropolitan area, which comprises Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, still has lots of catching up to do, which accounts for much of the dramatic growth projected.
While other areas of the state have been able to recoup much of their pandemic employment losses over the past two years, employment in the Lake Charles region remains 57% below pre-pandemic levels, second only to the Houma area. Both regions’ economic recovery was hampered by hurricanes Laura and Ida in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
“They’ve got a lot to recover from and because they have a lot to recover from, that’s going to boost their numbers up,” Scott said. But for Lake Charles, the projections are a welcome glimpse of hope after two years of first decline, then stagnation.
Large construction projects in the natural gas and petrochemical sector are expected to carry much of that growth. Based on his research, Scott predicts final investment decisions on projects totaling $36 billion worth of capital spending in the area to be made by spring 2023, which would bring with them a significant need for construction workers once projects break ground.
While Scott acknowledges that not all of that need will be filled locally, he argues those projects will still provide a much needed jumpstart to the local economy. “It provides a huge jolt,” he said.
The combination of temporary construction employment and the — albeit much lower — number of permanent jobs created by these projects will in turn stimulate other economic sectors in the region, primarily in retail, leisure and hospitality.
“The only reason they exist is because you’ve got a strong basic sector,” Scott said.
While other sectors struggled, first as a result of pandemic restrictions and later because of the destruction and population loss caused by the storms, oil and gas have provided a consistent source of tax revenues and employment throughout the past two years.
“Their resiliency is what distinguishes them,” said Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, which represents the energy and petrochemical companies operating locally. “The sales taxes paid, the property taxes paid, they’re very constant, very dependable.”
Casinos, another major economic sector for the region, have also largely recovered since COVID restrictions were lifted. The reopening of the Horseshoe Casino, formerly Isle of Capri, later this year is expected to be another shot in the arm for that sector.
The Lake Charles area is the largest casino market in the state, largely because of the crowds it draws from nearby Texas. While COVID restrictions and the shutdown of the Isle of Capri due to hurricane damage diminished casino earnings significantly in 2020, revenues per quarter had shot back up to $180 million by the first quarter of 2022.
The Horseshoe Casino is expected to reopen its new land-based operations in November. Once reopened, it is projected to create 800 permanent jobs in the area.
Chennault International Airport, an often overlooked player in the region’s economy, is also poised for growth. The airport isn’t a transit point for passengers; instead, it serves as a maintenance, repair and overhaul site for airplanes.
Two main tenants, Northrop Grumman and LandLocked Aviation, are currently in negotiations for contracts that would allow them to hire 375 new workers for their Lake Charles operations.
To support the projected employment growth, there will have to be a large-scale reconstruction of the region’s workforce housing stock, a process that has been lacking in part due to the significant delays in federal aid.
“The delay in supplemental disaster aid has affected us having the people here that we need to fully recover,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter. “It has kept a lot of people who want to live here from being able to live here.”
Now, after two years, the state recently announced the approval of a grant agreement with the the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, effectively releasing $600 million in federal aid, much of which will go toward restoring housing destroyed by hurricanes Laura and Delta. Another $450 million has been allocated but is yet to be released pending a separate agreement.
“It’s going to be a game-changer,” Hunter said. “We’re already on a good trajectory. We’re going to be on a great trajectory once this supplemental disaster aid hits the streets.”
The Lake Charles region still finds itself near the bottom of a V-shaped recovery following Laura and subsequent natural disasters, according to Scott. But, “what we know happens with a natural disaster like this is that we always come out the other side,” he added. With federal aid on the way, that other side is finally on the horizon.