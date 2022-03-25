New 2021 population estimates released Thursday showed Calcasieu and Cameron parishes with some of the steepest declines of any U.S. counties, illustrating the severe effects of Hurricane Laura and bearing out the warnings of local officials as the Lake Charles area struggles to recover.
Signs of a sharp drop have long been apparent in Louisiana’s southwest corner, which not only endured Laura, one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the state, but also Hurricane Delta six weeks later.
Those dual 2020 disasters were compounded by a severe winter storm in February 2021 and heavy flooding in May, while the pandemic was a drag on rebuilding efforts.
A drawn-out delay in long-term recovery aid from the federal government has also played a role, since much of that money will be used to address the region’s housing shortage.
The numbers released Thursday by the federal Census Bureau estimate the population of each of the roughly 3,100 counties in the nation as of July 1, 2021. They show Calcasieu Parish’s population falling to 205,282, a 5.3% drop from 2020 census figures.
That’s the fourth-biggest decline among counties of 20,000 or more people, and ninth overall.
Cameron, meanwhile, continued a precipitous decline that began in the years after 2005’s Hurricane Rita. The new figures show the population for the remote, coastal parish south of Calcasieu and bordering Texas down another 9.6% to 5,080. The 2020 decennial census showed an 18% decline from 2010.
Last year, Cameron had the second-biggest rate of decline among counties nationwide, behind only tiny Loving County in Texas, where the population fell from 64 to 57 people.
Calcasieu and Cameron combined had the largest percentage decrease of any metro area nationwide.
While Cameron has been in a long decline, the estimates for Calcasieu mark a sharp reversal from the 2020 census, which gauged population numbers before Laura hit in August of that year.
The 2020 numbers showed the parish had grown by 12% from 2010, for a total population of 216,785. Calcasieu includes six municipalities: Lake Charles, DeQuincy, Sulphur, Iowa, Vinton and Westlake.
Prior to the storms, Calcasieu had benefited from a boom in industrial expansions, which injected capital into the region and brought in a legion of temporary construction workers. While the expansions goosed the parish’s economy, they also boosted rent prices.
Laura, a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, took out swathes of buildings. One study estimated that around half of all homes in Calcasieu Parish were damaged in some way.
Rows of public housing in Lake Charles remain empty and unrepaired, and the stock of available Section 8 units is down significantly. Homeowners have also engaged in epic battles with their insurers.
It is now becoming apparent that many have given up hope and decided not to return. A significant number of people are believed to have moved to Texas or other regions of Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam, however, said he believes the region has now begun to rebound and he expects the population to begin to climb again soon. He notes that federal aid is finally on the way and points to billions more in planned investments in liquefied natural gas plants, among other economic activity.
“Hurricane Laura was just an extremely hard and painful blow to this area, and it’s just going to take a little longer,” said Beam.
Dan Groft, director of the H.C. Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis at McNeese State University, noted that of the five parishes that make up Louisiana’s southwestern corner, only Beauregard and Jefferson Davis saw population increases, and they were small.
“This is why recovery funds for housing, infrastructure and economic development are so crucial,” Groft said. “We need to get people back in housing so we don’t continue to lose economic activity in terms of workers, businesses, incomes, production and spending.”
Congress did not approve long-term recovery aid for the region until September, more than a year after Laura. State and local officials said the initial $600 million was far too low to address the region’s vast needs; another $450 million in aid was approved this week.
But while more than $1 billion has now been allocated for southwest Louisiana, a series of complex bureaucratic hurdles must be overcome before it can be doled out. The state expects the money to begin to flow around May.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this story