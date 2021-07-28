LAKE CHARLES – A major infrastructure deal negotiated in part by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy does not include the kind of hurricane disaster relief the Lake Charles area has been seeking, but further hope and strategies remain to have the money approved in the weeks or months ahead.
Lake Charles and the surrounding region have been struggling to rebuild after the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Laura, one of the most powerful storms in state history with 150 mph winds. It was followed by Category 2 Hurricane Delta around six weeks later, a fierce winter storm in February, and severe flooding in May.
Complications linked to the pandemic have also slowed rebuilding efforts, including by increasing the cost of materials and limiting volunteers. Lake Charles estimates up to 5,000 of its residents could still be displaced and possibly more in a city of around 78,000, and destruction remains ubiquitous throughout the region.
Southwest Louisiana has been seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of community development block grant money known as CDBG-DR, a common category of relief following disasters. Frustration with what local officials see as the lack of federal support has mounted 11 months after Laura.
“I think any funding bill that comes out of Congress right now that doesn't have CDBG-DR attached to it is a disappointment on my end,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “However, I will say I know that Sen. Cassidy has been working very hard on it on our behalf, and I am aware of some other vessels for CDBG-DR that are out there.”
The infrastructure bill could also finance other projects in southwest Louisiana, including potentially a new Interstate 10 bridge over the Calcasieu River in Lake Charles to replace the current outdated one, a longstanding demand of the region. The deal is expected to include around $550 billion in new spending and $1.2 trillion in total.
“CDBG-DR was not included in the infrastructure bill, but if a new I-10 bridge is, then I’ll be happy,” Hunter said.
Cassidy called the deal a “huge win” for Louisiana and his office said he was continuing to work on separate disaster relief for the state’s southwest. He added that in the current deal “we secured $109 million to dredge and repair infrastructure damaged by Hurricane Laura, Delta and Zeta.”
“We got an agreement for the Americans and Louisianans who are tired of their long commutes, who are tired of not having enough flooding protection, and they want relief. This is a great deal to help Louisiana,” Cassidy said on Twitter.
A Cassidy aide argued the disaster relief could not be included in the hard-fought infrastructure bill “due to congressional procedure.”
“Our office is working with Senate leadership and the Appropriations Committee to include our disaster supplemental in an appropriations bill to be taken up by the Senate,” the aide said on condition of anonymity.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has spelled out $3 billion in unmet needs following Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which struck Louisiana’s southeast in late October. He has said he would expect to receive around half of that in a federal supplemental appropriation.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently proposed a $1.1 billion disaster relief bill financed through an FCC telecommunications auction, though he sought to have it passed through unanimous consent rather than the more standard procedure for such legislation and it was blocked. A Kennedy spokeswoman said he would seek to add disaster relief money to the infrastructure bill.
“Although the infrastructure bill specifics are still being debated, Sen. Kennedy will be offering an amendment to that bill that would bring desperately needed disaster aid to our state,” spokeswoman Jess Andrews said.
Kennedy and others in Louisiana’s congressional delegation have also called on the White House to make a specific request for supplemental disaster relief, arguing that passing the measure won’t be possible without it. President Joe Biden visited Lake Charles in May and called Mayor Hunter after the May 17 floods, and he has pledged help.
Some have named the huge list of priorities during the pandemic as well as the change in presidential administrations as reasons why disaster relief has yet to be approved.
U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, who represents the Lake Charles area in Congress, said in a statement released by his office that “we need the Biden administration to issue a formal request for disaster relief, and we need Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi to allow a supplemental disaster bill to move forward in the House.
“I am hopeful that we can do this as a clean, standalone bill rather than attaching it to unrelated or more controversial proposals,” he said.