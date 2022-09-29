After more than two years of waiting, federal long-term recovery dollars for the Lake Charles area to help it rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta is finally set to flow.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that the last step necessary to allow the first tranche of the money to be disbursed had been achieved. The state's Office of Community Development, tasked with administering the federal grant money, said funds could begin to be distributed as early as Friday.
“This is great news for southwest Louisiana. It means that we are finally able to start providing the recovery assistance that people need,” said Pat Forbes, executive director of the Office of Community Development.
“We know it’s two years after the storm and this process takes too long, but we are excited that we are finally able to get the relief coming to the people who need it."
The announcement closes a long and difficult chapter for southwest Louisiana, which suffered through four natural disasters in a year's time and struggled mightily to receive the amount of federal long-term relief dollars local officials said were needed to properly rebuild.
At the same time, it opens a new and challenging period. The state must now effectively distribute and manage the more than $1 billion that will eventually arrive as the Lake Charles area continues to address the devastation left behind by the storms.
Laura, a Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful to ever hit the state, tore through the Lake Charles area in August 2020. It was followed by Delta six weeks later, a severe winter storm in February 2021 and heavy flooding three months after that.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in immediate help from FEMA and other federal agencies has been sent, but it has fallen short of the region's huge needs, particularly related to housing. The federal government typically sends long-term recovery money in such cases in the form of Community Development Block Grants, but the process is cumbersome, slow and can be tied up in politics.
It took more than a year and half for the federal government to approve what Lake Charles officials deemed adequate long-term assistance for the region. A complex set of bureaucratic steps were then required before the money could be delivered.
The last step allowing the money to flow involved the state signing a grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the first $600 million for Laura and Delta recovery.
“With the execution of this grant agreement, the state can begin implementing the programs that will assist the residents, businesses and communities affected by these devastating storms,” Edwards said in a statement.
The state’s plan for the funds includes programs for economic revitalization, construction of new rental properties and infrastructure repairs in storm-affected areas, but homeowners will be the highest priority.
So far, 7,900 people have filled out surveys for the state’s Restore Louisiana program, which is aimed at assisting homeowners in repairing their storm-damaged houses. Of those who have completed the survey so far, 2,389 meet the criteria to be included in the first phase of fund distribution, which is reserved for low- to moderate income households located in the most heavily affected parishes.
“We’ve got a few (homes) that we hope to start on tomorrow,” Forbes said. So far, the office has made grant offers totaling $16 million to 193 households.
According to Forbes, a majority of those included in the first phase will be Calcasieu Parish residents, because of the high rate of destruction the parish suffered as a result of both storms.
Forbes’ office continues to encourage residents affected by the storms to apply so they can be assessed for potential assistance through the grant program.
“We wanted to issue award determinations as soon as we had access to the federal funds, so our eligible homeowners could immediately begin their repair process,” Forbes said.
“Now that these funds are available, OCD will continue its efforts to reach as many eligible homeowners as possible, in addition to rolling out the programs of economic revitalization, infrastructure and community planning so vital to our recovery.”
Homeowners who sustained FEMA-determined major or severe damage from Hurricanes Laura, Delta, Ida or the May 2021 storms can fill out a survey to be evaluated for assistance at restore.la.gov or by calling 866.735.2001.
In-person survey appointments and help with applications for residents of affected areas can also be accessed through the Restore Louisiana program website.