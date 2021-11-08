Lake Charles resident Terrell Joseph Sr. received a big treat on Halloween weekend. A Louisiana Lottery ticket he bought at a Lake Charles gas station won the $1,322,298 jackpot on Oct. 30.

Owner Ashraf Ali said it was the first time his store, More Four Less #15 on Ryan Street, had sold a million-dollar ticket. As the store owner, he received a 1% bonus of $13,222.98.

“My hand was shaking,” Ali said in a press release. “We never got that much in commission before; it covered some of our expenses.”

The winning numbers were 11-16-18-22-32-35. Joseph's ticket matched all six numbers drawn to win the $1,322,298 prize.