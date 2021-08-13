LAKE CHARLES – U.S. Rep Clay Higgins says his recent bout with COVID-19 almost killed him, but he has now fully recovered and still opposes mandates on vaccines and mask-wearing.
Speaking at a town hall meeting in this storm-battered city on Thursday night and later in comments to The Times-Picayune | The Advocate, Higgins faced questions on the lack of federal disaster relief for the region, still struggling mightily a year after Hurricane Laura. He argued that he had made repeated efforts to obtain supplemental funding to no avail. He said the onus is now on President Joe Biden and the Democratic leadership in Congress to take action.
Higgins, a Republican and fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump who has repeated false claims of fraud in the November presidential election, spoke of a lack of access to the Biden White House. He said “if I want to go to Mar-a-Lago next week, I can call the former president,” but it’s up to the state’s top Democrats to do so with Biden.
Regarding COVID-19, Higgins told the audience of several dozen residents at the event organized by the African-American Chamber of Commerce that it “almost killed me.”
“There was a day there when I wasn’t sure y’all were going to have to tolerate me much longer,” he said. “My wife, my son and I got COVID about a month ago, the delta variant, and I’ve never been knocked down that hard in my life. I’m fully recovered now. My suits fit better.”
He did not refer to it as "the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] biological attack weaponized virus," as he had when announcing his illness in July, repeating unsubstantiated claims that the disease was both created by China and released on purpose.
Higgins also asserts that he had the virus in January 2020, when the first case was confirmed in the United States. Louisiana did not have a confirmed case until March 2020.
Asked whether he has been or plans to be vaccinated, Higgins declined to say specifically.
“Man, if I don’t have immunity now,” he said, mentioning his two bouts with the virus. “My private medical business is my private medical business, but let me just say that I’m probably the most inoculated and immunized person in this room.”
He was not wearing a mask, but said he was neither anti-mask nor anti-vaccine. He said he had no problem with encouraging people to take such precautions, but strongly opposed government mandates for either masks or vaccines and supported “freedom of decision.” He referred to a recent bill he proposed to make it illegal for employers to mandate medical procedures, including a vaccine.
Responding to an audience member’s question about mask requirements in schools, he said “children's attire and their attendance at school should be subjects determined and discussed by moms and dads and families and school administrators and teachers, not by career politicians in Baton Rouge or D.C. or anywhere else.”
Doctors say the evidence is clear that masks are effective in slowing the transmission of the virus and have called for schools to implement mandates. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent mask mandate includes a requirement for students beginning at kindergarten, with exceptions for medical conditions and other categories.
Southwest Louisiana continues to have the lowest vaccination rate in the state, and doctors have pleaded with residents to get the shot to save lives while warning that hospitals were being overrun with patients. Thursday night’s town hall included a tribute to Lake Charles City Councilwoman Mary Morris, who died earlier this week from complications related to the coronavirus.
Disaster relief
On supplemental disaster relief for the region, which last August was hit by Laura, one of the most powerful storms in state history, followed by Hurricane Delta six weeks later, a harsh winter storm in February and flooding in May, Higgins argued that he had made repeated efforts and it was now on the Biden administration and Democratic leadership to act. He also said he had helped expedite individual assistance for many residents who had met roadblocks.
Leaders in Southwest Louisiana are asking for supplemental disaster relief, a common form of assistance after catastrophes. Traditionally, federal legislation is needed to unlock such funding, which would likely amount to hundreds of millions of dollars. More than $1 billion has been provided in immediate assistance through FEMA and Small Business Administration loans, but local officials say it isn’t nearly enough, particularly when it comes to dire housing needs.
Higgins asserted that Biden could reappropriate available money to disaster relief through executive order. He also called on the Biden administration to issue a specific request for the funding and for Democratic leadership in Congress to move ahead on such legislation, predicting it would pass easily.
Asked whether he should sit down with White House officials and Democratic leaders to negotiate a solution for what the region says is vital and long-overdue funding, Higgins said he had already done his best. “We’ve never stopped sitting down with Democrats,” he said.
The congressman raised eyebrows in the Lake Charles area by declining to attend Biden’s visit to the city in May, when local officials had a chance to make their case in person and Biden pledged help.
The congressman said Edwards and White House adviser Cedric Richmond, who is from New Orleans, would have a better chance of meeting with the president and getting something done.
“I’m not your Democrat governor, and I’m not your Democrat that resigned from Congress and went to work as a senior adviser to the president of the United States,” he said. “I’m me. I have the access that I have.”
Things would be different if Trump were still in power, he said.
“Listen, if I want to go to Mar-a-Lago next week, I can call the former president, I can go to Mar-a-Lago,” said Higgins. “To get into the White House to see President Biden, you’ve already got John Bel Edwards and Cedric Richmond. That’s your top Democrats from the state of Louisiana.”