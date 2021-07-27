LAKE CHARLES — Next to a screen with a ticking clock showing the amount of time since Hurricane Laura’s devastating sweep through southwest Louisiana last year, Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter laid out his case in blunt terms.

“We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis right here on American soil,” he said before an audience of a couple hundred officials, community leaders, business representatives and residents on Tuesday morning, 11 months to the day after Laura, whose 150 mph winds made it the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana since 1856.

As a year approaches since that storm — not to mention Category 2 Hurricane Delta six weeks later, a fierce winter storm in February and a severe flood in May, all during the pandemic — southwest Louisiana officials exasperated by what they say is a lack of federal help are looking for ways to make their voices louder and drive home their point.

Tuesday morning’s event at a Lake Charles Civic Center ballroom was the latest such effort, and, as with many areas of the region, signs of the damage were not hard to find for attendees. The building’s sign outside remains torn apart, and the dozens of blown-out windows in the Capital One office tower across the street are still boarded up, the building’s entrances fenced off.

Officials sought to pull out all the stops, including with the ticking clock — 334 days, nine hours, three minutes, 27 seconds ... — as well as warning messages and exhortations from a teacher, residents and a local business owner, among others. They produced a video to illustrate the message and urged the audience to send letters to Washington, directing them to a website (rebuildingswla.org). They've labeled the campaign "Help Southwest Louisiana Now."

The reason for the push is because Hunter and other local officials believe that time is running out to inject badly needed funds into the region’s rebuild that would help displaced residents return home and damaged businesses reopen. They say that supplemental federal disaster aid after previous catastrophes in other parts of the country has not taken this long and question why southwest Louisiana has been overlooked, particularly since its energy and petrochemical industries serve the rest of the country and beyond.

“Southwest Louisiana delivers more than a quarter of our country's energy, a quarter. And we now export to more than 60 countries around the world,” said Clair Hebert Marceaux, director of the port in Cameron Parish, which stretches along the Gulf Coast to the Texas border and is home to major liquefied natural gas plants as well as a storage site for the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. “We need help to recover. We need our federal government to help us.”

Calcasieu Parish Police Jury President Brian Abshire said: “Our community has done what’s right. Now we ask our nation’s leaders to do what’s right.”

The federal government, through FEMA and Small Business Administration loans, has provided more than $1 billion in immediate assistance linked to Laura and Delta, but regional officials say it won’t come close to covering the needs. What they are asking for is a form of federal aid known as community development block grants, a common category of relief provided after disasters.

In a January letter to President Joe Biden, Gov. John Bel Edwards laid out $3 billion in unmet needs from Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in late October. He has said he would expect to receive around half of that amount in federal supplemental aid, and most of it would surely go to southwest Louisiana given the scale of the damage.

The needs are huge. Hunter says housing damage in Lake Charles alone amounts to $235 million, while an estimated half of all homes in wider Calcasieu Parish were damaged in some way.

Lake Charles’s estimate of the number of residents displaced has ranged from 3,000 to 5,000, or as much as 6% of the population. But Hunter said Tuesday the number could be as high as between 7 and 10%. He would like to use federal money to establish a program to help fill the gap between what insurers are paying and what is truly needed to rebuild, similar to Road Home after Hurricane Katrina.

“The real question as to whether that will become permanent displacement is going to be the response from federal government,” he said in comments to reporters after Tuesday’s event.

Affordable housing is an especially acute problem. Even before the storms, Lake Charles faced an affordable housing shortage, in part due to an influx of construction workers linked to the energy and petrochemical industries, but the hurricanes and flood took out substantial amounts of rental units and public housing.

With pandemic restrictions having eased, Hunter used the opportunity to make his first trip to Washington since the storms earlier this month. The trip included meetings with Louisiana’s congressional delegation and White House officials.

Both Biden and former President Donald Trump have visited the region, and Biden followed up with a phone call to Hunter after the May 17 floods. Hunter said the president sounded as though he sincerely cared, but he has become tired of encouraging words and wants to see action.

Legislation is required, and the reasons offered for why an appropriation hasn’t been approved have ranged from the long list of priorities currently facing the federal government during the pandemic to the change in presidential administration.

But it “makes not a lick of difference to the person that’s suffering here in southwest Louisiana,” Hunter said.