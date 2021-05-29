HAMMOND — The day after Hurricane Laura ravaged southwest Louisiana, decimating thousands of homes and businesses in and around Lake Charles in August 2020, McNeese State baseball coach Justin Hill sat with university president Dr. Daryl Burckel.
Burckel asked one question as they surveyed the damage of the category 4 storm, “Do you want to try to play baseball in Lake Charles?”
Hill’s response was simple. If all they had was a field, the Cowboys had a chance.
Two-hundred and seventy five days after that conversation, McNeese wrote a new chapter in the story of Hurricane Laura — one in which the Cowboys raised the trophy as Southland Conference baseball champions, defeating Sam Houston State 2-1 in the tournament final and earning an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
“We had nothing,” Hill said. “We had a field. We didn’t have a weight room, didn’t have a locker room, offices, didn’t have a place to eat, guys slept on people’s couches. We just kept going and never stopped.”
Despite all of the devastation and uncertainty surrounding the season, the one thing every Cowboy agrees on is that they never lost faith. Even in the darkest days of the storm’s aftermath — even as a second Category 4 storm, Hurricane Delta, hit the area a few months later — McNeese never gave up hope.
That drive and determination was on full display Saturday night as the Cowboys were tasked with stopping one of the hottest offenses in the conference. It seemed almost fitting that Hill put the ball in the hands of Sulphur native Will Dion.
Pitching on only three days rest, the SLC Pitcher of the Year threw three innings, allowing one run on three hits in a follow up to his one-hit shutout on Wednesday against UNO.
It may not have been the longest outing of his career, but it helped set the stage for the rest of the night.
But more importantly, he was able to give back a little joy to his home city.
“(This win) means everything,” Dion said. “It just means everything to the city and the people.
“It was living hell. We had nothing. ... We were just curious if we were going to play baseball period. This is special.”
Sam Houston came into Saturday’s final with 53 runs scored over five games, including 15 in its semifinal 15-13 win against Abilene Christian earlier in the day. This after dropping the first game of the tournament 4-3 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Not to be outdone, McNeese scored 33 runs in its three previous games — all wins — and was fresh off an 18-2 rout of Southeastern Louisiana on Friday night, leaving the early expectation that the final would be an offensive shootout.
But that’s not how the game went. McNeese won the game with a single swing of the bat as tournament MVP Clayton Rasbeary launched a two-run homer on the second at bat of the night, which eventually stood as the winning runs.
“This win right here is for the city,” Rasbeary said. “All the stuff we’ve been through, all the destruction in the city — it’s heart braking. But this right here is awesome. I hope it can give some people some hope.”