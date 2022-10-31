Leaders from the global LNG industry gather for a conference in Lake Charles this week with U.S. gas exports in high demand, reflecting both the turbulent energy market internationally and southwest Louisiana’s major role in it.
The three-day Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition, held in Lake Charles for the second year in a row and beginning Tuesday, will see experts discuss the future of the liquefied natural gas industry, focusing on both strategic and technological developments.
One issue sure to be a main topic of conversation on stage and around lunch tables at the Golden Nugget hotel and casino, where the event is being held, is Europe’s continued energy crisis, spurred by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year, sparking international outcry and sanctions.
Since then, European nations have been in a frenzy to procure natural gas from sources other than Russia. For now, they have done so by purchasing shipments originally destined for other parts of the world — primarily Asia — but the onset of winter is likely to raise the pressure on European policymakers to push for more long-term solutions as energy needs increase.
“There’s going to be a lot of screaming at policymakers, to say: ‘You need to sign these deals,’” said David Dismukes, executive director of LSU’s Center for Energy Studies. “The real deal for them is: Do we want to sign deals with American producers or do we want to find alternative resources?”
If Europeans decide to procure their gas from American producers, it could help change southwest Louisiana’s landscape for decades to come. The region has become the biggest LNG exporter in the country.
'Get that LNG over there'
The industry’s development has brought tens of billions of dollars in investment to the region, but also led to deep concerns from environmentalists. While cleaner than coal, natural gas remains an important source of greenhouse gas emissions. The process of producing LNG – gas that is liquefied through a supercooling process – is also energy intensive.
Reducing the carbon emissions created by the export facilities will be a focus for the technical portion of the summit.
Beyond that, environmentalists argue that the country should be more focused on developing renewable energy instead of doubling down on fossil fuels. Environmental activists are planning a floating protest in the waters in front of the casino on the first day of the summit.
Still, the state has embraced LNG, with officials arguing it can serve as an important bridge fuel while renewables develop further.
“This part of the world stands to be in a good position to provide the boats, the liquefaction and all the other inputs that are needed to get that LNG over there,” Dismukes said of Europe.
But to meet this explosion in demand, with European nations adding to an already existing market for LNG exports to Asia, American companies would have to expand their export capacities.
“We’d have to build more,” Dismukes said. So far, he noted, European energy companies have shied away from making the long-term commitments necessary to financially underpin the construction of new facilities. But a cold winter and potential power outages could change that, he added.
'Geopolitical turning point'
Exporting an average of 11.4 billion cubic feet of LNG per day, the U.S. became the world’s largest exporter in early 2022, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. A majority of those exports left the country by way of southwest Louisiana’s three LNG export terminals.
The construction of those facilities over the past two decades has meant unprecedented financial investment in the region, though most of the jobs have been temporary during the construction phase.
“It was responsible for, at least in construction terms, making us one of the fastest growing areas in the whole nation,” said Dan Groft, assistant professor of economics and director of the H.C. Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis at McNeese State University. With demand from Europe growing, Groft said he anticipates another wave of investment to hit the area, helping fund its ongoing recovery from a slew of natural disasters.
On the buyer’s side, procurement is already underway. Political leaders from countries like Germany have been meeting with officials in gas-producing nations across the globe to help broker deals between exporters and energy companies. Energy companies, in turn, have signed deals with exporters worldwide, including in Qatar, Australia, Canada and the U.S.
“This is a geopolitical turning point we are living through right now, a turn toward the transatlantic partnership and other partners, away from difficult Russia,” said Andreas Schröder, head of energy analytics at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services, a global market analytics company.
While the slightly higher cost of American gas for European importers, largely due to transport costs, puts U.S. exporters at a slight disadvantage, Schröder said they are still in a highly competitive position. So far, he noted, the role of the U.S. in carrying Europe through this crisis can’t be overstated.
“It’s important, very important,” Schröder, who is based in Germany, said. “The Americans have been a massive help in this situation. They are the reason we even made it this far.”
And while final commitments to construct new facilities are yet to be made, plans to expand at several existing export terminals are reflective of the anticipated growth, said Jim Rock, executive director of the Lake Area Industry Alliance, which represents energy and petrochemical companies operating in the area.
“These companies spend an awful lot of time and money just studying that and preparing for it,” Rock said. “They wouldn’t be doing that unless they were very certain of a positive outcome.”
A recent economic forecast predicted final investment decisions totaling $36 billion worth of capital spending in the area to be made by spring 2023.
The overhaul of Europe’s energy supply network and the return of the LNG summit also mark an important moment for the region’s ambitions to become a hub for expertise on natural gas, said Jason French, director of the LNG Center of Excellence at McNeese State University. The center is set to break ground in early 2023, with an anticipated opening date in mid-2024.
“The energy crisis facing Europe makes a fairly compelling point for the U.S. to expand its output of LNG,” French said. “Southwest Louisiana is absolutely the epicenter of the LNG industry.”