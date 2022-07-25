Nearly two years after Hurricane Laura blew out its windows, Lake Charles’ biggest office tower still looks much the same as it did in the days after the storm. Now, it seems that the city has had enough of the eyesore towering over its downtown.
On Monday, a state district court judge granted the city a seat at the table in the legal fight between the Capital One Tower's owner and its insurance company. The city hopes its involvement will apply pressure or, at the very least, ensure it won't be stuck with the cost of demolition.
“All the city wants is some protection,” said attorney John Simpson, as he represented the city in a courtroom with a direct view of the dilapidated tower on Monday morning. “It’s our last ditch effort to try and protect ourselves.”
In its plea to the court, the city described the skyscraper as “dangerous” due to its ongoing decay, noting that many of the boards used to cover the broken windows were rotting or had completely fallen out, putting the public at risk from flying debris.
“Moreover, the sight of the dilapidated Capital One Tower is demoralizing and a constant reminder to many city residents of their own struggles recovering from Hurricanes Laura and Delta,” the city wrote in its court filings.
The 22-story building was pounded by Laura and sustained further damage by Delta just over a month later. Since then, California-based Hertz Investment Group, which also has significant holdings in New Orleans, has been battling its insurance provider, Zurich American, in court.
The two parties disagree on the amount of money Hertz is owed by its insurer. Hertz demands the funds necessary to cover repair and replacement costs, which its estimates show to be $140 million. Zurich subsidiary American Guarantee & Liability Insurance Company wants to pay only the value of the building’s pre-storm damage, a much lower sum it estimates at $57 million.
The dispute is one that will sound familiar to Lake Charles residents who have battled their insurers over storm damage, though at a much larger scale.
While the two sides argue over the numbers, city officials have grown tired of their role as a voiceless onlooker to the proceedings. On June 15, the city council declared the tower blighted property. A day later, it asked to be added as a party to the ongoing legal battle, a request that was granted by District Judge Robert L. Wyatt on Monday.
“The only time they really do anything is when they’re forced to,” Simpson said as he explained the pressure campaign to the court, referencing Hertz. “They keep fighting tooth and nail, and I can’t figure out why if they’re going to fix the building.”
Should the city’s worst expectations come true, taxpayers might be stuck with demolition costs of up to $20 million, as estimated by the city. To prevent this from happening, the city is asking the court to allow it to place a lien on the property, to go into effect should the tower’s owners abandon it instead of repairing it.
Hertz has cast doubt on the legality of that demand and has argued it has tried its best to be a good citizen.
For example, attorney Martha Y. Curtis noted, the company has agreed to allow the city to use the building’s garage in case of an emergency. “We do everything to help the city,” Curtis told the court. “We want to be good citizens.”
Such emergency agreements are currently in place with most larger properties, like hospitals and casinos, a city spokesperson noted, and are only acted upon in case of an emergency, such as a natural disaster.
While Judge Wyatt allowed the city to join the suit, the details of the city’s right to place a lien on the property for the potential cost of a future demolition will have to be negotiated in later court dates. A date for a jury trial in the case has been set for October.