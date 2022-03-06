LAKE CHARLES — When President Joe Biden visited hurricane-battered Lake Charles back in May, the congressman representing the region was not there to receive him, missing a key opportunity to make the case for help for his struggling constituents.
It seemed a similar scenario would play out more recently.
As reports emerged that Vice President Kamala Harris intended to visit his district on Feb. 25, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins was planning to be out of the country. It was later announced that Harris had planned to travel to Sunset, just outside Higgins’ district, though the trip was eventually postponed.
Such snubs would likely turn heads no matter the place or time. But this was in southwest Louisiana, a low-visibility region that has struggled mightily to obtain federal disaster aid after enduring one of the worst hurricanes in state history more than a year and a half ago.
Some fault Higgins and his Donald Trump-inspired politics – which at times seem to value partisan warfare over constituent service -- as an important factor.
The next few days will be crucial for southwest Louisiana, still reeling from Hurricane Laura and three other weather disasters. A congressional budget deadline is approaching on March 11, and the region is making a final push for more long-term disaster relief.
Yet Higgins was far away from both southwest Louisiana and Washington late last month. He posted a video to social media on Feb. 23 showing him in an unspecified Persian Gulf country, where he was “trying to get Americans and American families back home who were abandoned in the shameful retreat from Afghanistan.”
His deputy chief of staff, Andrew David, said Higgins traveled with U.S. Rep. Brian Mast of Florida to Qatar, where they met with government and U.S. officials as well as Afghan evacuees. Higgins also raised the possibility of trade opportunities with Qatar, said David.
Asked how the trip related to his district, David said it “is directly related to his duties as a member of Congress,” where Higgins serves on the Homeland Security and Oversight committees.
On Feb. 27, as the aid deadline continued to tick down, Higgins managed to grab a moment in the national spotlight – not by calling attention to southwest Louisiana’s plight, but by firing off a snide and perplexing tweet aimed at his opponents in America’s cultural wars.
“You millennial leftists who never lived one day under nuclear threat can now reflect upon your woke sky,” he wrote. “You made quite a non-binary fuss to save the world from intercontinental ballistic tweets.”
‘A lot more noise’
David defended his boss’s record in advocating for disaster aid and noted the congressman has pressured FEMA to move more quickly on reimbursements, among other efforts.
But others have questioned whether his priorities are misplaced, faulting what they see as his refusal or inability to engage directly with Democrats in Congress and the White House to bring the funds home.
One of his predecessors in office, the centrist Democrat John Breaux, said Higgins should put aside hardline politics and focus on the task at hand.
“You can't be successful in representing your district if you don't participate with the people who are in charge of making some of these funding decisions,” said Breaux, of Crowley, who gained a reputation for bipartisanship during his 32 years in the U.S. House and Senate.
“I cannot imagine having the president of the United States, whether he be a Republican or Democrat or independent, coming to my congressional district and I wouldn't be right there trying to get as close to the president as I possibly could to argue for what my district needed.”
Charles Boustany, a Republican from Lafayette and Higgins’ immediate predecessor, cited his own experience following Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. With Katrina receiving so much publicity, Boustany said he had to work extra hard to draw attention to Rita’s destruction in the state’s southwest. “It occupied every moment of my day,” he said.
He said Higgins “needs to be making a lot more noise about it.”
“To be effective in Congress, you have to take that long view and you have to look at policy areas that make a difference for your constituents and work with whoever you can work with to get those things done,” said Boustany. “If you go up there simply to play the partisan game, you're not going to get much done.”
Higgins should be seeking out discussions with White House officials, said Boustany.
“When it comes to helping the people in your state who have been suffering for over a year now with multiple natural disasters, you want to use every opportunity you can find to speak to people at the very top,” said Boustany, now a lobbyist and president of the Association of Former Members of Congress.
Higgins’ spokesman said the congressman “was on the ground in Lake Charles immediately after Hurricane Laura’s landfall and has not stopped working on hurricane recovery efforts since. Supporting Southwest Louisiana as it recovers and rebuilds has remained one of his top priorities.”
He added that Higgins “delivered extensive communications to House Democratic leadership and President Biden, calling for the White House to issue a formal request for supplemental disaster relief. Those communications received little to no response from Democratic leaders.”
Higgins has previously suggested that he would not be able to get invited to the White House to stump for aid. Remarkably, he indicated the job should fall to the state’s leading Democrats.
‘Need more money’
The Lake Charles area waited an extraordinarily long time for an initial tranche of long-term disaster relief. Congress finally approved it in late September, more than a year after Laura. The appropriation came at the same time as Congress approved money intended as an initial down payment on aid for Hurricane Ida – which hit in August 2021.
The amount approved for southwest Louisiana was only around $600 million, which Gov. John Bel Edwards, Higgins and local officials say is not nearly enough. And none of that money has arrived yet, since a series of bureaucratic steps must first be completed. State officials hope it will begin to flow around May.
The state’s two U.S. senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, did not respond directly to questions on Higgins’ performance. Instead, they highlighted their own recent efforts on disaster relief, including a Feb. 18 letter that was signed by the entire congressional delegation, including Higgins.
“We need more money. To get this, we as a congressional delegation will work to secure additional dollars,” said Cassidy, who among Louisiana’s seven Republican members of Congress has been most amenable to working with the White House. “If the president doesn’t support it, it won’t happen.”
The Lake Charles area has not only dealt with Laura, a Category 4 storm with 150-mph winds. It was followed six weeks later by Category 2 Hurricane Delta, a harsh winter storm that burst pipes in February 2021 and severe flooding in May. In the meantime, the pandemic boosted rebuilding costs and limited volunteers.
Edwards has put storm-related housing needs from 2020 alone at around $1 billion, most of it in the state’s southwest.
Higgins has on at least one occasion seemed to choose partisan politics over his district’s needs. He joined all House Republicans in voting against a larger spending bill in September that included substantial long-term disaster aid for his district.
Republicans objected to the bill because it included an increase in the debt limit, a measure Congress has approved many times before, including during Trump’s tenure. Higgins eventually voted for another version of the bill that included disaster aid without the debt limit increase.
‘Dirty underbelly’
His recent tweet was just the latest instance of the congressman gaining notoriety for his far-right politics and tough-talking demeanor. He seems to relish the theater of it. Higgins enthusiastically boosted Trump’s false claims of fraud in the 2020 election, tweeting that “if Biden is inaugurated … it will mark the final hour of conspiracy to dismantle the American election process, and the first hour of conspiracy to dismantle America.”
Following a town hall meeting in Lake Charles in August, Higgins offered varying explanations for why long-term relief had yet to be approved. He suggested that meeting with White House officials was the job of the governor and Cedric Richmond, the former congressman from New Orleans who is now a Biden senior adviser.
“If I want to go to Mar-a-Lago next week, I can call the former president and I can go to Mar-a-Lago,” Higgins said, referring to Trump’s resort. “To get into the White House to see President Biden, you've already got John Bel Edwards and Cedric Richmond. That’s your top Democrats from the state of Louisiana. They have direct access to the White House, allegedly, in service to the people of Louisiana. The president of the United States is absent from this effort.”
The Biden administration formally requested disaster aid in September, which led to the initial $600 million appropriation. A further specific request had not been made by the White House as of Friday afternoon.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, a Republican who has been outspoken on his city’s needs, declined to comment for this story. He has regularly lamented the partisanship that has slowed disaster relief in remarks that seem aimed at Higgins, though he has not singled out anyone in particular.
“I have seen the ugly dirty underbelly of politics, it has really changed my outlook on things. ... I’ve seen people be more concerned about political affiliation and allegiance to party than I have seen them be willing to do everything they can to actually help people,” he said in an interview in August.
“Unfortunately I think sometimes we elect people who we think are some sort of social media rock star, or exciting, and then we get what we deserve.”
Both Breaux and Boustany called on Higgins to do more.
“A congressman can make it the top of the list by meeting with the administration and meeting with people on both sides of the aisle and talking about what your district needs,” Breaux said when asked if the relative obscurity of the Lake Charles area and the long list of national priorities made the challenge more difficult.
“If your district is not at the top of the list, your job is to see that it gets to the top of the list.”