LAKE CHARLES – Congress is likely to finally approve some long-term relief for southwest Louisiana on Thursday, more than 13 months after Hurricane Laura devastated the region, but the proposed amounts are both too little and too late, said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, who called it “shameful” and a “pittance” considering the four weather disasters his city has endured.
The vote is expected in both the Senate and House of Representatives on Thursday as part of a larger spending bill to keep the government running through the midnight expiration of the fiscal year. While southwest Louisiana officials have pleaded for supplemental relief for months, making personal appeals to two different presidents and warning that the region will not be able to recover fully without it, Hunter was greeting the vote more with resignation than joy.
He pointed to other areas receiving such assistance far faster and in greater amounts. As one example, the bill is also likely to include a first tranche of Hurricane Ida aid -- which Hunter says is of course necessary, but raises questions about why Lake Charles has had to wait more than a year.
Laura rivals Ida as the most powerful storm to make landfall in the state in more than 160 years, but southwest Louisiana was also hit by Category 2 Hurricane Delta six weeks after Laura, an unusually harsh winter storm in February and severe flooding in May – all in the midst of the pandemic.
“At this point, I suppose we should just be happy for getting anything,” Hunter said. “But it really is a hard pill to swallow when you look at the lack of equity and the lack of fairness. And I suppose I should not be surprised by that at this point, but the amount of money that will eventually filter down to those who need it in southwest Louisiana is a pittance compared to the disaster relief packages that have come to other communities.”
He said the money likely will not be enough to address severe housing needs as well as school and local government rebuilding efforts. Meanwhile, he added, “there’s almost guaranteed to be no money for any type of economic revitalization.”
Hunter, a Republican, had harsh words for what he described as “people on a state and federal level,” saying he would have expected them to fight harder for the region. He did not want to be more specific, though as one example, the region’s congressman, Rep. Clay Higgins, declined to attend President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles in May and has suggested he would not be invited to the White House to negotiate.
“I really feel like there's a lot of people in D.C. and Louisiana who could be doing a lot more for people in southwest Louisiana right now,” he said. “I want to be a team player. I want to be someone that's locking arms with the people above me and saying that we're all doing our best. But I don't always see the fight. I don't always see the passion. And people around me tell me that -- that they don't see that people are fighting for us like they should.”
If previous numbers in the bill hold, it will include $28.6 billion in total disaster relief nationwide. Of that amount, around $5 billion will be allocated to the category of funding southwest Louisiana has been seeking for long-term recovery, known as Community Development Block Grants.
But of the $5 billion, only around $1.6 billion is being set aside for 2020 disasters. Louisiana would not receive the total amount of that, and the final figures are to be determined by federal formulas that account for post-disaster needs.
The state has estimated that housing needs alone following Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in 2020, amount to nearly $1 billion, the vast majority in southwest Louisiana. It has put total unmet needs from those storms at around $3 billion.
Hunter said the region will continue to fight for further funding, but added that “the clock is winding down,” a situation he called “shameful.” Congress is likely to vote on further spending bills ahead of a December deadline, offering another opportunity, though southwest Louisiana is competing against a long list of other priorities.
“It's pretty sad that we've been waiting 13 months and this is our first bite at the apple,” he said. “It's a pretty rotten apple.”
He added: “I certainly would hope that somehow, someway, people could have a wake-up call to the inequity and injustice that's happening.”