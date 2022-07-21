When “Mama” Reta Durgan leans out the window of her former bedroom today, it’s most likely to hand out a box of fried chicken, with a side of rice and gravy, maybe a tea cake for dessert.
After Hurricane Laura destroyed her restaurant in downtown Lake Charles in August 2020, Durgan moved it an hour east, to Lafayette. But last fall, she came back to the city, where she turned her childhood home into a fully outfitted drive-through.
Durgan knew she wanted to come back to her hometown as soon as possible. "It was not like back home," she said of Lafayette. "It’s just not the same."
For a restaurant to survive the past two years in Lake Charles, it has taken grit, luck, creativity and an exorbitant amount of optimism. Four federally declared disasters and a prolonged pandemic have changed the local restaurant scene. For the businesses that survived, reopening has been a long and costly process.
Still, they’re determined to keep going, even as new challenges loom. While not nearly as well-known as the eateries that help make New Orleans cuisine famous three hours away, Lake Charles’ restaurants nonetheless hold a beloved place in the local culture, mixing Creole and Cajun with a dash of Texas.
Current economic conditions are putting that determination through the most recent in a series of trials. Paul Pettifer, owner of Paul’s Rib Shack Barbecue in south Lake Charles, said his costs for ingredients alone have increased by 85% since he opened his restaurant in October 2019, just a few months before the pandemic started.
Pettifer said he struggled with the decision to increase prices, especially at a time when the city is still rebounding from the series of crises it has suffered since 2020. “We’re trying to be good neighbors,” Pettifer said.
But a nationwide explosion in meat prices over recent months has hit his business especially hard. “What am I going to do, sell tofu?” Pettifer asks, gesturing toward a line of people waiting to order slices of brisket, boudin links and half-pound servings of pulled pork.
‘A different vibe’
Inflation is making itself felt in a way that could threaten the local recovery process, which is still very much underway. While sales soared for the few restaurants that were able to reopen shortly after the storm, they’ve taken a downturn recently, said Eric Avery, owner of Crying Eagle Brewing Company near the McNeese State University campus.
Inflation is likely part of the equation, Avery said, as is a significant drop in population due to the storms. “People are just getting out of here,” he said. “That’s a long-term problem we have to overcome.”
Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, which were hit hardest by Laura and, six weeks later, Hurricane Delta, have seen some of the steepest population declines in the country, according to 2021 population estimates released by the Census Bureau in March. Beyond the hurricanes, the region was also hit by a severe winter storm and heavy flooding last year.
The population loss doesn’t just have the potential to affect sales, especially as more restaurants reopen and compete for the 5.3% fewer residents who remain after the storms. It has already hurt their ability to hire servers, bartenders and kitchen staff.
The exodus of workers after the storms has exacerbated the effects of a labor shortage faced by restaurants nationwide since early 2021. In May, the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded 535,000 more job openings than hires in the food and accommodations sector.
In Lake Charles, the result has been reduced hours, with many restaurants closing earlier, cutting lunch or taking a day off. This has been especially notable downtown, where the combined impact of hurricane-related closures, a lack of lunchtime crowds and the worker shortage has led to streets that are distinctly quieter, especially at night.
“Before the storms, we were really kicking,” said Jay Ecker, owner of the recently reopened Panorama Music Hall. Now, only a handful of bars and restaurants are left and for those who remain, it’s been a struggle to keep up a lively downtown atmosphere. “It’s a different vibe,” Ecker added.
‘Ray of light’
But neither the hardships of the past two years, nor the struggles brought on by population loss and economic uncertainty have kept Ecker and others from investing in their businesses, in many cases transforming them completely and even making plans to expand.
After Panorama Music Hall’s front wall collapsed the night Laura pummeled the city with wind speeds of up to 150 mph, Ecker and his team decided to restore the old brewery building and leave a portion of its top floor uncovered, creating an open-air bar overlooking Broad Street. They’re in the process of adding a diner and music space in a portion of the building that sat untouched for years, which they’re hoping to open as early as August.
At the eastern edge of the city, another local classic is preparing for its long awaited reopening, tentatively scheduled for August 1. Pat’s of Henderson, a family restaurant serving upscale local fare, is currently in the last phase of a major rebuilding and remodeling process, long delayed by the familiar struggle of obtaining the necessary funds from its insurance company.
The restaurant was completely destroyed by the succession of Laura and Delta, which poured massive amounts of rain into the building after its predecessor had taken off the roof. “It finished me off,” said Nicholas Perioux, who took over the family business from his parents in 2019.
Today, the reborn restaurant glistens from its glossy quartzite bar tops to its brass doorknobs. Chandeliers sparkle in the light streaming in through large glass doors on all sides.
It’s a bright departure from the dark wood and heavy curtain aesthetic of the restaurant’s prestorm days, but it’s reflective of what Perioux hopes the place will represent to his customers, who may still be struggling to get their home or business back to normal.
“There’s a darkness over the community, but when people walk in here, we want this to be like a ray of light,” he said. “We came out of this, you’re going to come out of it.”