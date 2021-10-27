A tornado strike damaged around 40 homes in the Lake Charles area on Wednesday, leaving at least one man who was inside a collapsed house hospitalized and causing residents who had just finished rebuilding from last year’s hurricanes to face doing so again.
There was at least one tornado strike and possibly others in the area as a severe line of storms tore through. A Calcasieu Parish transit building and another one next door were also damaged but it was unclear if a tornado or heavy winds caused the destruction, parish spokesman Tom Hoefer said. Three buses in the parish building also had minor damage.
In a residential neighborhood outside the Lake Charles city limits in Calcasieu Parish, around 40 houses were damaged from a tornado. Around 25 to 30 of those homes received major damage, said Calcasieu Parish Emergency Preparedness Director Dick Gremillion.
Personal belongings and pieces of roof were strewn across the neighborhood in the aftermath of the strike.
One house all but completely collapsed with a family of four inside along with a dog and a cat. The father of the family was taken to a hospital with serious cuts on his foot and leg, but he was expected to recover, relatives said as they stood amid the home’s ruins, a television still somehow mounted on a wall but the roof gone and other parts of the interior piled like matchsticks.
Next door, Ryan Nettles’ home also had major damage though much of the house was still standing. The garage was completely destroyed, the top of it thrown into a nearby yard.
Nettles, 44, said he had recently finished repairs from the hurricanes and he and his wife were just settling in to being empty-nesters after his youngest child moved out. Friends and neighbors rushed to help, including by tarping the roof and sweeping up strewn belongings as the rain came down.
“We’ll pull together and we’ll do it again,” Nettles, the 44-year-old owner of a swimming pool business, said in the dining room of the house, its windows blown out. “I don’t know why we keep doing it. I’ve got a business here in town so I’ve got to rebuild and get going.”
The Lake Charles area was hit by Hurricane Laura, one of the worst storms in state history, in August 2020. It was followed six weeks later by Hurricane Delta, then a winter storm in February and severe flooding in May. Several thousand people are believed to still be displaced.