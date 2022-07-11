When John Ware, KPLC-TV's general manager, first set foot on the station’s downtown Lake Charles studio campus at daybreak on Aug. 27, 2020, the devastation was evident.
KPLC’s 400-foot transmission tower had collapsed in Hurricane Laura's winds, tearing through the roof below and destroying the studio that hosted the station’s newscasts. Staff had just evacuated the building hours before, as the storm was approaching.
“To see the tower sticking through the studio roof into the room that we would have been broadcasting from was absolutely sickening,” Ware said. Cable connections within the building and to the satellites outside — necessary to broadcast on-site programming — were severed; parts of the news set were damaged.
Now, nearly two years after the Category 4 hurricane tore through Lake Charles, the NBC affiliate has announced plans to rebuild the damaged structure, not only restoring its professional studio space — a makeshift studio had been set up in the newsroom — but redesigning the entire building in a multimillion dollar renovation project.
The TV station and its staff were seen by many in the city as heroic for their relentless efforts to supply residents, many of whom had evacuated ahead of the storm, with information about the state of their neighborhoods and whether it was safe for them to come home.
For KPLC, the rebuilding project ushers in a new era, reflective of the renewal process the series of natural disasters of 2020 and 2021 has sparked all over the city. Derelict strip malls, their windows blown out by Laura, floors flooded during Hurricane Delta and pipes burst in the winter storm of February 2021, are being completely remodeled. Apartments that flooded during the storms are renovated and furnished with new floors and appliances.
At KPLC’s downtown campus, rebuilding will include moving the station’s satellites from the parking lot to the roof of the new building, which will be constructed in three phases, while news operations continue in the remaining part of the structure. The entrance, which visitors would often struggle to find because of its nondescript appearance, will be outfitted with a flashy glass façade, allowing more light to filter into the building.
“It’s a pretty complex project,” said Jared Cavys, a vice president at Pat Williams Construction, the local company tasked with the rebuild. “The biggest challenge is keeping them all on air.”
To do so, the company will tear down the existing structure in sections, leaving intact the newest part of the building, which currently hosts the newsroom, temporary studio and sales operations. According to Ware, construction is expected to start in August and finish in early 2024.
Until then, staff at the station will have to continue working under less-than-ideal circumstances.
Assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder’s office will be sectioned off by a temporary wall as the remainder of the building to the west is demolished. But working in difficult conditions has become the “new normal” for this local news station operating in and serving a battered city, said Corder.
Corder was one of a small group of KPLC journalists who stayed on the ground in Lake Charles during the storm, while most of their colleagues evacuated to Baton Rouge to continue operations at their sister station WAFB in the state’s capital. The day Laura hit, Corder remembers filming live shots from outside the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office building on the city’s eastern edge until deputies ordered her inside and put down the storm doors.
She was also one of the first people on the ground in the early-morning hours of Aug. 27, driving through the devastated city with sheriff’s deputies, who took chain saws to fallen trees on the road and severed downed power lines with shotgun blasts.
“You want to cry or break down in some way because it’s so emotional; what you’re seeing is horrifying,” Corder said. “I couldn’t even find the right emotion at the time to be able to convey it to people. And that’s my job.”
So, at a loss for words, she began livestreaming the drive on Facebook, often in silence.
On Facebook, the comment section began lighting up with viewers posting their addresses, asking her to please drive by their house, check on their dog, assess the damage. Meanwhile, Corder and her husband, the station’s director of sports coverage at the time, were in the same boat as their audience: They were desperate to find out whether their home had taken a hit and if so, how bad it was.
The Corders were lucky. While out of power and water, like the rest of the city, their home was in good shape. Many of their colleagues weren’t as fortunate. Some returned to homes that were unlivable, like a member of the station’s management team, who wasn’t able to move back until May, only to be hit again by historic floods. Meteorologist Ben Terry found out that the roof of his house had been blown clean off, a total loss, while he was working on KPLC’s 24-hour storm coverage from Baton Rouge. He was later diagnosed with cancer and discussed his treatments on air.
“In a lot of stories, you attempt to relate to your subject matter, to your viewer, you try to deliver what you think is important to them,” Corder said. “In the moments after the storm, after Laura, you knew what was important to them — because you were going through it too.”
Like many others in the city, KPLC’s staff had to make do with improvised solutions in the couple years to follow, as their parent company, Gray Television, evaluated different options for the station’s future home, including a potential move out of the downtown area.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, whose office was part of the discussion around the station's future location, said keeping KPLC downtown was a priority for the city.
“I don't think we have ever appreciated more the aspect of locally generated news than we have the last couple years for the city of Lake Charles, because we have been through the wringer,” Hunter said. “Having KPLC in this community is probably more important today than it's ever been.”
Corder said she, too, is excited that the station will remain in Lake Charles and will continue to call 320 Division St. home.
“We’ve been here for so long, there’s history in these walls,” Corder said. “I’m glad that new ones are going to be built in the same place.”