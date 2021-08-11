LAKE CHARLES – It’s one of the most pressing questions facing the Lake Charles area after the recent run of storm devastation: How many people have left the region for good?
New data from the 2020 census to be released on Thursday would seem the natural place to look for clues. Unfortunately, the numbers may be less illuminating than one would hope.
The new data may provide a limited glimpse of population loss following last year’s Hurricanes Laura and Delta. But because of the circumstances surrounding the census process as well as its data-collection method, it is not expected to provide an accurate population picture of Louisiana’s southwest in the wake of the recent misery.
Rows of empty, damaged houses and destroyed apartment buildings in Lake Charles attest to a significantly smaller population than before the storms. The same holds true for rural Cameron Parish further south along the Gulf Coast, where empty slabs sit where houses once stood. But the answer to how many people are gone will remain to be determined.
The post-storm picture in the census data will be skewed by two factors. The census asks residents where they were living on April 1, 2020, which is before Laura hit in August, but reporting continued into October, after both Laura and Delta.
In theory, the census should provide an accurate pre-storm population count. But because of complications imposed by the pandemic and the two hurricanes, a certain portion of those displaced may not have been counted, potentially leaving the region with data that is neither here nor there.
Tom Hoefer, who headed Calcasieu Parish’s committee to promote census responses, said COVID-19 had led to complications both in encouraging self-reporting and carrying out in-person visits. Training for volunteers was delayed and work scheduled for around May was pushed back into August and beyond. Laura made landfall on Aug. 27, while Delta followed on a similar path around six weeks later on Oct. 9.
“After the hurricane struck and people were scattered literally everywhere, they did try to get out and do the best they could,” said Hoefer, who is also the parish’s communications director. “I have no idea whether they succeeded in finding those people or not.”
Census officials have acknowledged the special difficulty the process faced in southwest Louisiana and said arrangements were put in place to try to address it, including by dispatching teams to hotels around the state where residents had evacuated. Gov. John Bel Edwards’s office provided the bureau with a list of hotels and motels where evacuees were located.
“Louisiana, particularly southwest Louisiana, was certainly the most impacted in the nation in terms of both of those hurricanes,” Tim Olson, the Census Bureau’s associate director for field operations, said at an Oct. 21 briefing.
Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish had seen relatively strong population growth in the years before the storms, helped in recent years by a construction boom in the petrochemical and energy sectors.
A 2019 estimate put the Lake Charles population at 78,396, a nearly 9% increase over the 2010 census figure. For Calcasieu Parish, the 2019 estimate showed 203,436 people, about a 6% jump over 2010.
The pre-storm construction boom was both a blessing and a curse for the region, bringing high-paying but temporary jobs. Local officials say that while it sparked economic benefits, it also helped drive up rents and add to a shortage of affordable housing.
The hurricanes imposed a new reality on southwest Louisiana. The power of Laura -- the strongest hurricane to make landfall in the state since 1856 – is still evident throughout the region. While some rebuilding has occurred, stores and homes still sit in ruins and thousands remain displaced, some in FEMA trailers.
Category 2 Hurricane Delta caused further damage, while burst pipes from a winter storm in February and flooding in May forced some who had just finished rebuilding to gut their homes again.
In one working-class neighborhood in southeastern Lake Charles, a row of houses sits empty with blue tarps covering roofs and windows boarded-up with plywood. Roland Ashley, 77, remains in his home despite roof damage that has confined him to his living room. He believes most of those who had been renting the homes on his street moved to apartments in another area of the city, though another neighbor believes many have moved further away.
Ashley said he has been approved for a FEMA-supplied trailer that he intends to put in his backyard and was told it could arrive this week. If it doesn’t arrive soon, he said he will move to nearby Texas to be closer to friends and family.
“I won’t believe them until I see it,” said the retired Texaco plant machinist as he stood in the doorway of his yellow house. “They tell you one thing, and they’re doing the best they can.”
Due to storm damage, Lake Charles is down to 171 public housing units out of a previous total of 463, said Housing Authority director Ben Taylor. Section 8 units are currently down to 788 from 1,141, he said, and that number had been even lower before recent repairs.
City Council President Rodney Geyen, who represents the area, said due to a lack of affordable housing a number of people have moved away. He says slow and insufficient insurance payments have contributed to the problem.
“We have quite a few homes still empty that need repairing,” Geyen said. “People have not come back to Lake Charles and maybe feel that they're not going to come back.”
While the region has been seeking to highlight the impacts of the recent disasters, a higher population count would also be a boon since certain categories of public funding depend on those numbers. Hoefer hoped as many people were reached as possible, no matter where they were located at the time.
“I know that there was a specific outreach by the census to go to those people who were housed in the hotel rooms as evacuees in New Orleans and even in Texas,” he said. “We have no idea how successful they were, but we hope that they were at least somewhat successful.”