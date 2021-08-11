SULPHUR – When Michelle LeBlanc made it back to see her school, she stood on the stage of the auditorium and watched as water rose below her and the roof that had been ripped open by Hurricane Laura flapped in the wind.
That was only the start of the damage. Taking in the destruction, the 42-year-old principal became emotional.
“I stood on the stage and it was like the Titanic for real. The water was just rising,” said LeBlanc as she walked the W.W. Lewis Middle School campus in Sulphur recently, cracking wise about the school’s “beautiful mess.” “I just called everybody. I was like, ‘We have a real problem.’”
Somehow, she and her staff managed to welcome students back just over two months later with the help of temporary fixes and repurposed spaces. Now, a year after Laura, they are preparing to do it again after the summer break, even though the campus still bears the marks of what seems to have been a tornado strike.
It is among Calcasieu Parish’s most badly damaged schools, though all 76 of the district’s facilities had some kind of impact from Laura and Hurricane Delta, which also hit the region in October, not to mention a winter storm in February and flooding in May, said Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus. Total damage is estimated at $400 million, and the district has done what it can while scraping to come up with the cash to finish rebuilding. It is waiting on tens of millions in FEMA funding.
The pandemic has certainly complicated matters, increasing the cost of rebuilding materials and creating a raft of other logistical challenges.
For now, students will return to classes on Friday with rebuilding a long way from complete. Temporary and improvised classrooms, walls patched with visqueen-like material and lots of patience will be required.
At Lewis, the library, like much of the school, resembles a construction zone, partially gutted and with ceiling tiles missing. A strip of vinyl stretches from a leak in the roof to a garbage can on the floor to drain the water. A wall mural cheerfully reads “Learning Begins Here!”
Windows are still boarded up in some areas and temporary roofing covers the building. Hallways are cluttered with chairs and desks.
The district was down by about 4,000 students at the end of last school year, roughly 13% of its a previous count of 32,000. Bruchhaus expects the amount to be similar when schools open after the summer break, due to the number of people still displaced a year after Laura and the shortage of affordable housing in the area.
“You’ve just got to keep telling kids you're there for them,” Bruchhaus said. “And our teachers do that. We encourage that relationship-building every time we have the opportunity to talk to the adults in our system, how important it is that they reach out to those kids. You just don't know the situation they have at home.”
‘Just gone’
Melanie Brady, principal at LeBleu Settlement Elementary, located in a rural area outside Lake Charles, is well aware of the need. She arrived the day after Laura to see the school, which features a building that resembles a farm silo.
She was able to make it there only because residents had cut and cleared away some of the fallen trees that had blocked roads. Laura’s 150-mph winds hit the area around the school particularly hard, and Brady worried as she got closer.
“I saw the trees, the power lines, the homes just gone,” she said while walking the hallways of the school, plastic sheeting partially covering classroom walls.
Brady became emotional as she reflected further: “I had passed some (homes of) students that I know well ... They were gone. The buildings were completely gone. Their homes were gone. And so I was thinking, ‘oh, my gosh.’ So of course, seeing that, I was so worried about what the school was going to be. Because like we say, this is their home and their safe place.”
The damage to the school was significant, but not as severe as other locations in the district. Brady, 46, and her staff managed to reopen it about two months later, on Oct. 29 -- still dealing with roof leaks and other damage, but making it work. One teacher, Chantrelle Brehm, recently spoke of the challenges at an event intended to raise awareness about the region’s post-hurricane struggles, mentioning the noise that echoes between classrooms because of the temporary walls.
A number of displaced students were commuting from faraway locations last year, particularly Lafayette, which is about an hour’s drive away. Brehm spoke of one family commuting all the way from New Orleans for a time and waking at 2:30 am to do so.
Brady, who has also dealt with damage to her own house, said that with the help of an app used to communicate with students’ families during normal times, she and her staff were able to at least locate all of the children and check on them. Lots of teachers continue to live in temporary trailers.
“People went through a lot of struggles and a lot of them are continuing to go through it,” she said. “And I think that's the message. It's ‘don't forget about us.’”
School officials in the region have been among those advocating for more federal storm relief dollars, and Bruchhaus described the stark budget challenges he faces.
Beyond the concern for displaced families, fewer students also means less state financing based on the formula used to distribute it. Bruchhaus says that amount could be down about $15 million this year. The district is also down about 350 employees.
It spent about $150 million on various remediation work and temporary roofs, among other expenses, for the bare minimum required to allow schools to reopen. They reopened at varying times after Laura, with the longest delay amounting to 61 instructional days, or a little over 12 weeks of school. Due to the pandemic, virtual learning had been optional since the start of the school year, and around 5,500 students initially qualified, though fewer were participating in it after the storms.
The district submitted the initial $150 million in projects to FEMA for reimbursement around three months ago, but has received none of the money yet, according to Bruchhaus. The process is ongoing, with FEMA requiring comprehensive verification before it can issue checks. In response to a request for comment, FEMA acknowledged the requests and noted virtual site inspections were either planned or completed for the work.
In the meantime, to pay contractors, the district has borrowed $100 million, in addition to spending its $40 million in insurance payments and about $20 million from its own reserves.
To resume bidding for rebuilding projects, Bruchhaus said “we need some cash.” The district has let bids for about 80 projects out of a projected 130, he said, but has had to pause there.
“The architects have them ready to go, a lot of them. But we can't release them because we can't be sure we can pay for them until we get the FEMA money,” said Bruchhaus.
One thing schools will be able to do this year with the help of disaster funding is offer free breakfast and lunch to all students.
‘Really did struggle’
LeBlanc’s Lewis Middle School in suburban Sulphur had about $18 million in damage, and rain delays this summer have led to setbacks in rebuilding. It was built back in 1956, and an old newspaper clipping hanging in the lobby describes it as the “most modern and newest school in the entire South.”
It had about 800 students enrolled from grade six to eight and was down by about 75 after the storms, LeBlanc said. Like the rest of the district, it has also seen a spike in students transferring from one school to another, a serious disruption when it comes to teachers’ relationship with them.
When Laura approached, LeBlanc and her two daughters evacuated to Natchez, Mississippi. Her husband, a state trooper, stayed and ended up working 45 days straight, riding out the storm at the station with the doors handcuffed shut and heaving from the winds.
She said it was a difficult year for students, with many troubled by circumstances at home and in the community. Suicide risk assessments were much higher than usual, said LeBlanc.
“I had so many kids that were affected by these things so terribly bad that I was at the hospital with some regularly,” she said. “I was making parent phone calls, having conferences, because they really did struggle. They come to us for safety.”
She said her message to her staff this year was to stay positive, and she hoped that pandemic-linked shutdowns could be avoided.
“Things are going to maybe not look perfect, but we're looking forward to a good, normal year to get back on track and get the kids to where they need to be,” said LeBlanc.