LAKE CHARLES – Approaching from the west on Interstate 10, the lake that gave this city its name stretches out into the horizon – followed by a long-abandoned and derelict parking garage. That could soon change.

As the hurricane-battered region seeks to move past last year’s devastating storms, it will break ground on two very different projects on Wednesday. They include a $20 million plan to repurpose the six-story lakefront parking garage as part of a new children’s museum and science and nature center.

The second project is just across the Calcasieu River in Westlake, where BioLab, a manufacturer of chlorine tablets, plans a $143 million facility after fire destroyed the previous one during Hurricane Laura in August, an incident that triggered a shelter-in-place order. The plant was such a major player in the industry that its destruction has contributed to a shortage of chlorine tablets for pools nationwide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to attend both ceremonies, demonstrating the importance the region is placing on the projects as it rebuilds – both for their symbolic and economic impact.

The museum and nature center complex, labelled Port Wonder, is intended as something of a welcome beacon, its curving architecture and glass facade evoking the nearby water body. Downtown Lake Charles sits within walking distance. The parking garage that will be renovated for the project was once part of a Harrah’s riverboat casino complex that did not reopen after Hurricane Rita in 2005.

Port Wonder was in the works before the hurricanes, but Mayor Nic Hunter says it has now become more vital as the city tries to pick itself back up after the wreckage left by Laura and its 150-mph winds, followed by Category 2 Hurricane Delta six weeks later. There is hope that the project will help spur further lakefront development.

“I believe that this project has taken on a new meaning and a new spirit to where it's not only about lakefront development, but it's about the resiliency of this community and the recovery of this community,” he said.

“It's about recovery. It's about aesthetics. But it's also about tourism. It's also about economy. And we believe that this is going to be a catalyst for lakefront development.”

Construction is expected to take 18 months. The project is being partly financed by settlement proceeds from the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. A restaurant from the local brewery Crying Eagle is also being planned for nearby.

Concerning the BioLab facility, the company is rebuilding and expanding, with the aim of creating 71 new jobs in addition to the 30 already existing. Another 170 jobs would also be generated during construction, according to company filings with the state.

BioLab reportedly laid off around 100 workers following the fire, which took three days to extinguish and sent chemicals into the air.

It is being granted hefty tax breaks under the state’s Industrial Tax Incentive Program, which require local approval as well. The company has estimated its first-year tax exemption at around $1.7 million.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, the equivalent of a parish council, has approved an 80% exemption for five years, renewable for another five. The estimated property tax exempted by the police jury over the first five years amounts to around $2.2 million, according to its finance director Tammy Bufkin. Construction is expected to generate $2.1 million in sales tax for the police jury.

“Continued investment into our community by an established community leader here in Calcasieu is a sign of resiliency and recovery,” Calcasieu Police Jury President Brian Abshire said in a statement.

BioLab, based in Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the pool division of KIK Custom Products, a Canadian company.

Last year’s fire at the plant added further chaos to an already tense situation in southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27 amid the winds of Laura, the most powerful hurricane to make landfall in the state since 1856. The blaze was sparked by water intrusion that led to a chemical reaction, said Greg Langley, spokesman for the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Extinguishing the fire was made more complicated by storm winds as well as water adding to the chemical processes that set off the fire in the first place, he said.

The fire was a reminder of the degree to which the region and the state have come to rely on the petrochemical and energy industries. While the view from the I-10 from one vantage point is Lake Charles and its waterfront, another angle offers a glimpse of the industrial plants that make up a significant percentage of the local economy.

Dan Groft, director of the H.C. Drew Center for Business and Economic Analysis at McNeese State University, said petroleum and chemical manufacturing provide around half of total GDP and roughly 10% of employment in Calcasieu Parish. That doesn’t include ripple effects, such as businesses that can open in the area to service workers at the plants.

Groft said the area needs both types of projects for now.

“I think it's good to keep the industrial base here for the long term,” Groft said. “But you also have to make sure that it's not just 100% industry, that you have quality of life, things to keep people here and attract people.”