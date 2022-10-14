LAKE CHARLES - Gus Rodrigue, director of the food pantry at Glad Tidings Church, opens the lid of a freezer in the storage area of the small one-story building. Normally filled with meat donated by grocery stores, the chest is bare. A nearby meat locker also sits empty.
“A lot of things aren’t as available as they used to be,” Rodrigue said. Supply-chain issues have made certain products, like meat, more expensive and harder to come by, meaning they’re less likely to be donated by stores.
But demand for food assistance in southwest Louisiana has not let up, with inflation keeping up the pressure on a region already battered by natural disasters and the pandemic.
“We’re not seeing a decrease in need,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of New Orleans and Acadiana, which procures in-kind donations for food pantries across the region.
Last year, Second Harvest distributed 4.9 million pounds of food across the four parishes of southwest Louisiana — Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis. That was down significantly from nearly 7 million pounds in 2020, when both the pandemic and two destructive hurricanes hit the region, but still up nearly 2 million pounds from pre-storm and pre-pandemic times. This year’s numbers are likely to surpass last year’s, according to a spokesperson for the food bank.
“This community really went through some extraordinarily tough times over the past couple of years,” Jayroe noted. “There is a long-term impact and it’s exacerbated by inflation.”
In collaboration with McNeese State University, Second Harvest recently opened a new community kitchen on the university campus that will allow them to triple their production of ready-to-serve meals for those in need.
The increase in food prices is straining household budgets across income sectors, but it’s especially difficult for those on fixed incomes like Social Security or disability. While these programs offer annual cost-of-living adjustments, they don’t respond as quickly as market conditions change.
Now that he’s made progress on paying down the medical bills he incurred for past cancer treatment, William Shelton, 86, was hoping that he might be able to sustain himself without the help of the local food pantry. But with prices at the grocery store going up, it seems less likely.
“It’s just so expensive now,” Shelton, who lives on social security, said.
Debbie van Slyke, 64, is retired and takes care of her elderly mother. Both rely on Social Security and face a similar dilemma as Shelton. “Everything goes up, but the paycheck don’t,” said van Slyke, who always shops with a calculator to avoid sticker shock.
With price increases, especially on items like meat and dairy products, more people are looking for deals at the supermarket. Items that would normally end up on the donation pile are marked down and snapped up by frugal shoppers. That leaves less for food pantries, said Ana Moresi, a food procurement specialist covering the western part of the state for Second Harvest.
“People are buying more, looking for good deals, which is hurting our donation program,” Moresi said. “[Stores] are getting to that point where there’s nothing to give.”
Meanwhile, a nationwide shortage of commercial drivers and high gas prices are impacting Second Harvest’s ability to transport donations sourced from other parts of the country and to get them distributed locally.
“The freight, depending on where it’s coming from, we can’t afford it,” Moresi said.
Meanwhile, Rodrigue has put in an order for 300 pounds of chicken leg quarters to fill up the empty freezers. He had to tap the church’s reserve of financial donations. It’s the second such order in his 18-month tenure with the food pantry; both were placed in the last six months.
“We don’t use it until we necessarily have to,” he said. But, he said, “the church usually gives us the grace to buy what we need.”
There is some good news on the horizon. According to Moresi, supply-chain problems for some of the most in-demand food products are subsiding as the country’s production sector is recovering from the impacts of the pandemic, providing hope that donations will start to flow more freely again soon.
“We’re already starting to see a spike right now,” Moresi said. “Everything is going back to normal, it’s just taking a while.”
Seniors on fixed incomes have some relief to look forward to as well. Next year, the Social Security Administration will raise benefits by 8.7%, an average of $140 a month, the highest increase in four decades.