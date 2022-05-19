LAKE CHARLES — When I first arrived in this city a year ago, I knew almost nothing about it beyond what I had read. I was aware, of course, that it had been clobbered by two hurricanes. That was my reason for being here. I had been assigned to chronicle its recovery for this newspaper. But the struggles, disappointments and triumphs that were just below the surface — beneath all those blue tarps that remained — were still unknown to me.
A year later, I've reached the end of my time in Lake Charles. I leave with unending gratitude and appreciation for its people and their fight to not only rebuild what was lost, but also to make it better, to overcome an unprecedented gauntlet of natural disasters and so much more, too.
I’ve found over the years that a great way to learn about a city is to run through it — literally. I’ve been lucky enough in my life to have been able to do that in a long list of locations, and I’m proud now to be able to say that Lake Charles is among them.
Beginning from my first days here, when I would take off along the lakefront, not yet knowing where else to go, I absorbed the damage as I ran. Later, as I learned the streets, I would venture out further until I eventually had routes mapped out across much of Lake Charles: past the camps on River Road, down the First Avenue walking path, across Ryan Street, through Sallier Street, over to Shell Beach Drive. I would run the tracks at Cougar Stadium and McNeese, and the overpass on Enterprise.
I would see the damaged and abandoned houses in north Lake Charles, the churches in ruins, the destruction left behind at McNeese’s athletic complex, the blown-out windows of the Capital One Tower, the shattered sign for the Civic Center — the list goes on and on. Colleagues and acquaintances told me of the glass shards they found blown throughout downtown for months afterward, the scattered nails from ripped-up roofs that flattened tires.
It's a cliche to say so, but it also seems appropriate: In some ways, those long runs began to symbolize for me the city’s long road to recovery. Gradually, slowly but surely, I would see tarps turn into shingles. Work started along the lakefront. The letters have finally gone up for Market Basket on Ryan Street. Beloved restaurants from Mama Reta’s to Pronia’s have reopened.
But while all of that is undeniable progress, there is so much work left to be accomplished, so many more miles to run. Families from north Lake Charles still haven’t made it back home. So much public housing sits in ruins. Some who had hoped to retire have battled their insurers instead. The tower’s windows remain boarded up.
Let’s never forget, also, that the damage wasn’t only physical. The emotional and mental toll wrought by the storms will not be easily healed.
And yet it does feel as though the city and the wider region have begun to turn a corner. The federal money to rebuild, delayed for so long, is finally on the way. Housing programs are beginning to take shape. There is a plan to build a welcome mat for the city on the northern lakefront in the form of a new children’s museum along with restaurants, kayak rentals and a fishing pier. A 50-year master plan is being crafted.
I leave with hope that our coverage played some role in that progress. I’ve had the good fortune of meeting folks from Mossville to Moss Bluff, from Holly Beach to Hackberry. They were patient with me as they explained the history of this region. They shared deeply personal experiences and trusted me to do their stories justice.
This is my state, too, and I won’t pretend not to care about it. I’ve seen so much reason for hope over the last year. I owe the people of southwest Louisiana thanks for it.
Mike Smith has spent the past year reporting on southwest Louisiana's hurricane recovery. He now joins the paper's environmental team, based in New Orleans.