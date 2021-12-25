LAKE CHARLES — For Angelique Fountain and her family, Christmas means a brief break from an exhausting schedule and the chance to rest at home for a couple days. Sort of.
Home is not really home for the Fountains. It hasn’t been for more than a year.
The family is among those still displaced from Lake Charles 16 months after Hurricane Laura, but they haven’t given up on eventually moving back. They commute back and forth from Orange, Texas, every day, including weekends, leaving at 6:45 a.m. and not arriving home until around 9 p.m. or later at times.
She and her husband still work in Lake Charles, and their four children, who range in age from 10 to 17, remain in school there. High school basketball practice and games take up much of their after-school time. The family has endured, despite their 17-year-old son battling a rare form of cancer, now in remission.
Because of the high cost of rent, they’ve been unable to afford to move back. The previous house they rented was destroyed by Laura, and while some repairs have been made, it still sits empty. Fountain says she doesn’t want to remain in Orange permanently because of her children and the jobs that she and her husband have maintained.
“My kids, they love their school. And they’re all athletes, and I would never want to take that away from them — having to bring them to a new atmosphere and having to meet new people, which is just too much,” Fountain, 34, said recently during a break from her job as a hair stylist in northern Lake Charles. “They’ve already endured enough to me.”
Others have taken a different path. Tiffany Lewis, 33, evacuated to Shreveport then Dallas, and decided to stay in Texas with her three children, ages 3, 4 and 16. They now live in Plano.
Lake Charles was the only place she had ever lived, but she and her family are now among an untold number who have pulled up stakes for good. The rental house they were living in was destroyed by the hurricane.
She said she was able to find assistance through the Red Cross in the Dallas area, but had trouble doing the same back in Lake Charles. Having no home to return to helped convince her to stay, and — after the hugely stressful experience of moving to seven different hotels — she was eventually able to find an apartment in Plano.
“I knew that’s not something I wanted ever to go through again with kids and everything,” said Lewis, a single mother and school bus driver who was able to find work in Texas.
She said the decision was a tough one because her father remains in Lake Charles, but “we just had to make the best decision for us.”
“Every time I’ve gone back, it’s just seemed very depressing,” Lewis said of storm-wracked Lake Charles. “It just made me be like ‘well, maybe this natural disaster is my way out '... I definitely don’t have plans on going back.”
‘Haven’t given up’
Housing remains one of the Lake Charles area’s biggest challenges as it recovers from four weather disasters since August 2020, beginning with Laura, a Category 4 storm that was one of the strongest to ever hit the state. It was followed six weeks later by Category 2 Hurricane Delta, a harsh winter storm in February that burst pipes and severe flooding in May.
In some cases, homes have been gutted and repaired — only to be gutted and repaired again. Rows of public and Section 8 housing remain unrepaired and empty.
Progress has been slow, and while a range of business reopenings in recent weeks has provided a confidence boost for the city, finding an affordable place to live remains difficult if not impossible for many.
Even before the storms, a boom in industrial plant expansions had helped caused a shortage of affordable housing due to an influx of construction workers who helped drive up rents. The storms greatly exacerbated the problem.
A major question yet to be answered is how many people have left the region permanently. The 2020 census results reflect the population before Laura and show a strong increase for both Lake Charles and Calcasieu Parish.
Lake Charles saw an 18% population jump over the previous decade to 84,872, keeping it as the state’s fifth-largest city. It has long been roughly half-Black and half-White, though a recent study has shown that African-American families have been particularly burdened by rents, and it is unclear if the city’s demographics will shift as a result of the storms.
Amid the long slog of recovery, there have been indications that a significant number of people have not made it back, starting with the damaged, fenced-off apartments and public housing ghost towns.
One stark example is enrollment for Calcasieu Parish public schools, which remains down around 4,000 students. Another is change of address requests in Lake Charles, which skyrocketed in 2020, according to U.S. Postal Service data.
Lake Charles businesses, individuals and families submitted 20,577 such requests in 2020, more than 6,000 higher than the previous year, the data shows. The 2021 number through November is more in line with pre-storm years — but so is the amount of people submitting requests for moves into Lake Charles ZIP codes, indicating the 2020 loss may not have been regained.
Change of address requests are only a rough indication and may not mean those who filed them left the region. Around 13% of those filed in 2020 were also intended to be temporary. But a picture begins to emerge when combined with the other factors.
State and local officials are well-aware of the problem. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter spent months pushing for long-term disaster relief from Congress to help address housing and found himself exasperated as his pleas were repeatedly ignored. He pointed to other regions that received such relief within a far shorter time period. Gov. John Bel Edwards has also made the case in face-to-face meetings in Washington.
In late September, Congress finally approved $595 million in long-term disaster relief for Laura, Delta and Hurricane Zeta, which hit southeast Louisiana in October 2020. Several administrative steps remain before that money can begin to flow, though. In any case, both Hunter and Edwards say it is not enough and are advocating for another allocation.
The state estimated around $1 billion in unmet housing needs from those three 2020 storms, the vast majority in southwest Louisiana.
“In southwest Louisiana, particularly in Lake Charles, there was a housing shortage before Laura and Delta ever hit,” Edwards said in a speech here this month. “And it comes from having the lowest unemployment rate in the country for a city this size. And so the devastation from the storm was much more pronounced here than it would have been otherwise.”
He added that “we certainly haven't given up” and mentioned efforts toward another appropriation. Congress must pass another spending bill by Feb. 18, and state and local officials are hoping further disaster relief can be included.
‘Very tiresome’
Fountain found out quickly after Laura passed that their house was destroyed. They had evacuated to Houston since they were already scheduled to be there for her son’s chemotherapy.
The first sign was the house’s alarm system going off, then neighbors who rode out the storm in Lake Charles showed them through FaceTime that a tree had fallen through the roof. It later flooded in Delta.
A social worker at her son’s hospital helped find them an apartment in Houston, and they remained there for four months. They eventually found a place they could afford in Orange, a small city of around 20,000 people just over the border in Texas. It’s about a 35-minute drive away from Lake Charles, though at times due to roadwork or accidents they can spend two hours on the road.
“That was the closest we could find somewhere to move, especially with the kids having to go back to school face-to-face starting in January,” said Fountain.
Her son’s treatments for clear cell sarcoma only added to the family’s burdens.
“We were actually going through the treatments before Hurricane Laura happened,” said Fountain. “And it just put a whole lot more stress and pressure on us, especially not having anywhere to really call home.”
The four-bedroom house they were renting before Laura cost $1,000 a month. When they tried to move back, rents were in the $1,600-$1,800 range, she said. The house in Orange is $950 per month.
The whole family is tired. Fountain says her daily routine involves dropping her kids off at school, then bringing her husband to his bricklaying job before heading to work herself. Later, she picks up her youngest son, then they wait for the others before they can make the journey back to Orange.
Their 17-year-old son who underwent cancer treatments is healthy and due to graduate this year, providing some light at the end of a long tunnel. But their struggle to make it back home will continue for now.
“It’s starting to become very, very tiresome,” she said. “Because we’re only literally maybe getting about six hours of sleep, then have to be right back on the highway — start your day all over. It’s a lot on the body.”