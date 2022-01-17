LAKE CHARLES – It stands over this city as a constant reminder, dozens of its windows blown out and boarded up, the once-soaring lobby dark and skeletal, a chain-link fence surrounding it all.

Nearly a year and a half after Hurricane Laura ripped through downtown, the biggest office tower in Lake Charles still sits vacant and in ruins. The Category 4 storm and its 150 mph winds, one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the state, shattered much of the building’s aqua-green glass facade, raining shards on the city center and leaving Lake Charles with a highly visible eyesore as it tries to rebuild.

Officials are grappling with the idea of whether the Capital One Tower will have to be razed and what that could mean for the city and its small but historic downtown. How it plays out will be a key factor in Lake Charles’ post-disaster development. Built in the early 1980s, the 22-story tower has served as a calling card, its angular glass sides pointing like the prow of a ship toward the lake that gave the city its name.

“We would love to see it put back into commerce,” Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. “However, the worst thing to happen would not be for it to be torn down. The worst thing to happen would be for it to continue to exist in its current state for an extended period of time, and the city just simply will not allow that to happen.”

For now, the tower’s owners remain locked in a legal battle with their insurers over how much will be paid out in damages. A mediation session is scheduled for February, but the city is already signalling that it will not wait forever.

Officials recently approved tightened fines and timelines for derelict buildings as the city sifts through the wreckage of four recent disasters. Those new rules apply to the tower, though Hunter says he wants to wait until after the next mediation session before saying more about the building.

Hertz Investment Group, the California-based company that owns the building and which also has significant holdings in downtown New Orleans, has declined to respond to questions on its status and the dispute, saying only through its public relations firm that it is “working with the insurance company to settle their claim.” The insurer, Zurich American, has not responded to requests for comment. In its lawsuit, Hertz listed more than $130 million in repair and replacement costs.

For now, the tower haunts the city and its residents, who are more than ready to be done with reminders of the awful events of the past 17 months. Southwest Louisiana was clobbered not only by Laura, but also by Hurricane Delta six weeks later, a severe winter storm in February and flooding in May. The pandemic has weighed heavily on recovery efforts, increasing the costs of supplies and limiting volunteers.

‘It belongs there’

There are mixed feelings about the tower. Tearing it down would likely be a morale blow, but some say they want to see the dispute resolved and progress to occur either way.

Hertz has declined to answer questions about tenancy, but Hunter and others say they believe it was never fully occupied, raising questions over whether bringing it back in the same form would be viable, particularly in the work-from-home era.

+10 FEMA trailer deadline looms for Lake Charles storm survivors: ‘Everything is expensive' SULPHUR — Roishetta Ozane knows she and her six children will be forced to move soon, but she has no idea where they’ll go.

“It became something where we're all used to seeing it there. It’s a landmark,” said Chelsea Boudreaux, who owns the downtown coffee shop Stellar Beans with her husband Carl and lives in a nearby historic district. “But as far as its usefulness in our community, I know that there was probably half of that building that wasn't being utilized. Without it being there, what does happen to our skyline? But with it gone, it could be new beginnings. It could give way to something new that we never considered that might even be better.”

Boudreaux, 46, laments the progress Lake Charles lost to Laura, though, like many here, she has sought to make the best of it. She operated a community pantry in the days after the storm and handed out free coffee. Despite unsuccessful battles with her insurer, her cafe remains open and popular.

But evidence of the struggles she and others face is everywhere, beginning with the broken sign out front she’s in the process of replacing. She is only able to open five days a week for limited hours due to a worker shortage. Her yoga center next door also remains closed, mainly due to the pandemic.

“Lake Charles looked almost the most beautiful it has ever been in the past,” she said of the pre-storm state of the city, which had benefited from a strong economy due in large part to industrial plant expansions in the region. “The leaves were lush and green. The economy was moving in a positive direction.”

The tower has 360,000 square feet of space and is the city’s second-tallest building after the L’Auberge casino resort. It was home to a wide range of companies and known by several different names over the years. Hertz bought it in 2007 for $14.5 million, parish records show.

Lake Charles news in your inbox Once a week we'll send you the top stories we find in the Lake Area e-mail address * Sign Up

Like many cities its size, Lake Charles has sought over the decades to revitalize its downtown using local and federal money as well as tax incentives. It has built a promenade along its lakefront and narrowed the main drag through the city, Ryan Street, to make the area more pedestrian friendly. It has attracted developers to build housing downtown in an attempt to provide a 24-hour presence and foot traffic in the area.

Many of the district’s oldest buildings grew out of a much earlier disaster. A 1910 fire destroyed much of downtown and led to a vast reconstruction. Today the area is a mix of those structures and more modern ones. The parish courthouse, with its domed roof, along with the former city hall and its clock tower, are examples of post-fire historic buildings in the heart of the city.

‘Something better now’

Recent attempts at revitalization have had varying levels of success, and other disasters have left their mark. Hurricane Rita in 2005 badly damaged the Harrah’s casino riverboat complex on the lakefront near downtown.

There are now major plans to transform that vacant area alongside Interstate 10 into a children’s museum and science center called Port Wonder. Local brewery Crying Eagle also plans to build a bar and restaurant there.

Hunter notes progress on that project and others, though he says he remains concerned for the city’s small businesses. He and others say the long-term federal disaster relief approved so far is well short of what’s needed to address a severe housing shortage and a need for economic development in the wake of the storms.

“My greatest concerns are for the small, locally owned, mom-and-pop businesses, especially in some of our underserved areas,” Hunter said. “And this is what we have been stressing to the federal government to realize, that the biggest employers in southwest Louisiana are coming back. And that's a good thing. We need those big employers.

“However, the small, locally owned mom-and-pop businesses really give our community a unique flavor, and they are very important to neighborhoods and neighborhood identity. And unfortunately, many of those are not coming back.”

+3 For exhausted Lake Charles family, Christmas brings a needed break LAKE CHARLES — For Angelique Fountain and her family, Christmas means a brief break from an exhausting schedule and the chance to rest at home…

If advice is being sought, Lake Charles may not have to look far.

Chris Tyson, who led the Build Baton Rouge redevelopment authority for four years until December and is now an LSU professor, cites the Red Stick Social events and entertainment venue housed in a former power plant in that city as one example of a successful project. It is part of the larger Electric Depot mixed-use complex.

Build Baton Rouge remains the building’s owner and leases to developers, said Tyson. He said such redevelopment projects should seek to match community needs with market opportunities while taking into account an overall strategy for the area.

“How does this opportunity for redevelopment fit into that broader plan?” Tyson said. “And even more specifically, does that plan represent the views and sentiments of the community members who will be most impacted?”

For residents like Boudreaux, the immediate aftermath of the hurricane was grim. But she sees reason for hope and believes the city is defying some of the more pessimistic predictions of how long it will take to recover.

As for the tower, she said: “My heart doesn’t want it to come down because it’s part of Lake Charles. But maybe Laura said, ‘You need something better now.’”