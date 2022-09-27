LAKE CHARLES -- For around two years, the Capital One Tower in downtown Lake Charles, damaged severely by Hurricane Laura in August 2020, sat largely untouched, serving as an imposing reminder of the city’s slow recovery. Now, work is finally underway in the multi-million dollar effort to repair the city’s largest office tower, though its long-term prospects remain unclear.
The tower’s owner, California-based Hertz Investment Group, received a construction permit for $7.6 million worth of repairs in July, work which has already commenced and includes replacing windows on the building’s mezzanine, an addition on the tower’s southside.
More recently, the company amended its plans to add $36.6 million in repairs, mortgage records show, although permits for those additional repairs are yet to be issued.
The rebuilding plans mark a significant step toward fixing what the city says has become not just a demoralizing, but dangerous situation, as the temporary fixes to the property have started to fall apart.
In an effort to protect its financial interests should Hertz choose to abandon the tower and to drive the rebuilding process forward, the city joined an ongoing lawsuit between Hertz and its insurer earlier this year. Hertz applied for, and was issued, a permit for the first round of repairs shortly after.
Funding for the full scope of repairs, however, remains uncertain, as litigation between Hertz and its insurance provider, Zurich American, drags on.
So far, Hertz has received $57 million from its insurance company, reflecting the building’s pre-storm value, according to an assessment prepared on behalf of insurance provider Zurich American.
But Hertz, which also has significant holdings in downtown New Orleans, says it would take far more to repair the severely damaged building and that some of the proceeds it received so far are needed to cover remediation costs and business losses.
According to estimates filed in the ongoing lawsuit with Zurich American, Hertz says it would need $165 million to repair the property, an amount that has increased since it first filed due to market conditions.
A trial in the case, which was first filed in December 2020, was postponed again on Monday. The request to postpone came from the insurance company’s legal team, who said they needed more time to review over 60,000 pages of documents they recently received from Hertz, including email communications between the company and its investors regarding the tower.
“It’s important to the community, it’s important to my client, it’s important to Hertz — it shouldn’t be rushed,” Virginia Dodd, one of Zurich’s attorneys on the case, told the court during the Monday morning hearing.
Meanwhile, Hertz’s attorney, Martha Curtis, pleaded with the court to maintain the earlier trial date. “We need to be finished with this case,” Curtis told Calcasieu Parish District Court Judge Robert L. Wyatt. “We need to go to trial.”
After hearing arguments from both sides, Wyatt granted the request to postpone. The jury trial, most recently set for October 11, has now been rescheduled for January.