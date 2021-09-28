At least five people were injured in an overnight explosion at a chemical plant near Lake Charles, authorities said Tuesday.
The explosion was reported around 11 p.m. Monday at the Westlake petrochemical plant at La. Highway 27 in Sulphur, according to Louisiana State Police spokesman Derek Senegal.
Five workers were taken to a hospital, and their conditions weren't immediately available, he said.
The fire is now out, he said, and the cause of the explosion is under investigation. First responders are expected to return to the scene Tuesday, he said.
No other details were available.
Staff writer Carlie Kollath Wells contributed to this story.