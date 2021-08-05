SULPHUR – There have been times over the last year when Barbara Reed felt like it was just too much.
Imagine having your home wrecked. Then imagine it happening again -- while fighting with your insurance company, trying to care for an ailing mother and dealing with your own health issues.
Reed, 65, endured all of that and more. She still is. She recently marked her 55th day living in a Holiday Inn Express alongside Interstate 10 in Sulphur, just outside Lake Charles. She said there were times she didn’t want to get out of bed, but she didn’t have that option.
“It is a seven-day-a-week job trying to recover. It’s not five days and you take the weekend off,” said Reed, who works seasonally on tax returns for H&R Block and who lost her husband to a stroke around two decades ago. “There are not a lot of things that you can do to relieve your stress.”
A year of weather disasters amidst a pandemic in southwest Louisiana has pushed many to their breaking point, and health care institutions and organizations providing counseling say they’re concerned the onslaught of challenges is giving rise to a mental health crisis. Adding to the problem: The same storms that have led to residents’ stress have also damaged facilities offering help.
Casual conversations with residents are often revealing: Some describe having to get out of town for a few days to be away from storm damage. Those who have lost homes or have been haggling with insurers or contractors while trying to balance life’s other obligations sometimes talk openly about feeling overwhelmed.
It is difficult to quantify the problem, given the stigma attached to seeking mental-health treatment, and southwest Louisiana is an especially conservative part of the state where that sentiment may run even deeper. But there are signs that it’s spiraling.
The United Way has seen a jump in requests for assistance related to mental health and substance abuse, while the area’s largest hospital reports an increase in the number of behavioral health patients. Opioid overdoses have also skyrocketed.
The pandemic alone has surely played a role: Many areas of the country, including much of Louisiana, have seen a frightening increase in opioid deaths, for example. But health care providers and others involved in counseling say the devastation experienced in southwest Louisiana over the last year has added immensely to residents’ burdens.
There are concerns that once families are able to reflect after putting aside the immediate task of rebuilding – a process still ongoing for many a year after Hurricane Laura -- a timebomb of mental health issues could detonate.
“I think that there is an impending crisis regarding behavioral health in Lake Charles,” said Kevin Yaudes, an assistant professor of psychology at McNeese State University and faculty adviser for the Kay Dore Counseling Clinic.
He noted that the clinic, which serves the community at affordable rates and is currently operating out of modular buildings on the McNeese campus, has not seen an overall increase in those seeking help so far, but he believes that will happen later. He has seen symptoms of storm-related post-traumatic stress disorder among some receiving counseling.
‘Juggling act’
Reed’s experience since the storms has been filled with setbacks. Many in southwest Louisiana would likely see parts of her story reflected in their own lives since August 2020, when Hurricane Laura roared through, followed by Hurricane Delta in October, a winter storm in February and flooding in May.
“You have to face the day and you have to make progress,” Reed said in the lobby of the Holiday Inn where she was living until this week. “Insurance, FEMA, general contractors -- it’s this juggling act. But your regular life goes on too. You’ve still got to pay your bills and go to your doctor appointments and all of that.”
Even before the hurricanes, Reed had begun experiencing a new round of troubles. Her mother was hurt in a fall, so she relocated to Metairie to care for her. She was there when Laura hit, and her house in Sulphur was among those heavily damaged.
Two oak trees fell on top of the 2,300-square-foot, four-bedroom house she had lived in since 1995. Beyond the obvious destruction, mementos like her wedding pictures were also ruined.
She had previously been looking to downsize and had already bought a townhouse in Lake Charles. So she was able to relocate there while working through the challenges of insurance claims, seeking help through FEMA and finding a contractor. Eventually, a contractor put the cost of rebuilding her house at $247,000, but she said her insurer, State Farm, initially offered only around $40,000.
By January, after haggling with four different adjusters, that had been increased to $95,000, she said. But by that point, Reed had to return to work. She brought her mother from Metairie to live with her, and “she became my priority more than fixing the house.”
She returned to Metairie with her mother shortly before the Lake Charles area flooded on May 17. That’s when she received a call from her son, who happened to be in town, saying that the townhouse was taking on water. She rushed back to Lake Charles, and the two of them were able to stay with friends temporarily before State Farm arranged for the hotel room.
Reed has since found another contractor willing to work with State Farm and she hopes to make more progress soon, with the cost estimate now having been reduced to around $165,000. She has received assistance from volunteer organizations who have helped with gutting, among other work. Her son and her friends have also helped.
As for the flooded townhouse, she said: “I am not capable of juggling any more things that I'm already juggling, so that one's just going to have to wait.”
Reed had dealt with depression earlier in life, before the run of disasters. After Laura, she received counseling through the Red Cross and believes she should sit with someone face-to-face, though she feels she doesn’t have the time for it now.
“One of the things they ask you is, ‘Do need to talk to somebody?’” Reed said of the Red Cross. “And I'm like, ‘Yeah’ ... You have crazy thoughts and you know they're crazy thoughts, but you still keep having them.”
‘Anxiety and depression’
The United Way’s branch in southwest Louisiana has seen an increase of 46% in requests specifically related to mental health and substance abuse over its 211 helpline, text and chat services, with the number rising from 980 in 2019 to 1,427 in 2020. This year’s requests are on pace to surpass last year’s, according to Sarina Clooney, director of 211 and resource information for the United Way of Southwest Louisiana.
The increase in opioid-related overdoses is clear. The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office recorded 52 overdose deaths in 2020 compared to more than 60 already this year -- around double if the current trend continues. As elsewhere, most have been related to fentanyl, which has been mixed with a wide variety of other drugs, said chief investigator Charlie Hunter.
As for suicides, Hunter said the coroner’s office recorded 44 in 2019 compared to 34 in 2020 and 19 so far this year. He questions whether the numbers have been lower because of the number of people who left the area in connection with last year’s hurricanes.
Suicide determinations can also take longer and there is sometimes reluctance to declare it the cause of death unless it is absolutely clear.
The region has also dealt with the temporary loss of care facilities. Lake Charles Memorial, the area’s largest hospital, had about $150 million in damage from the storms, and its campus for behavioral health was hit hard, said facilities director Thomas Chapman.
After initially moving patients to another area, it has since reopened the 42-bed behavioral health center and gradually returned it to full capacity, though more work is required and patients will have to be moved again, said Manley Jordan, Memorial’s chief medical officer.
Jordan said the hospital has seen increases in patients dealing with problems like depression and substance abuse. He sees the difficulty of storm recovery, particularly for those still living in trailers, as a factor.
“Obviously that results in a lot of stress and depression,” he said. “And I talked to our psychiatric colleagues, our consultants, and they, too, have seen a significant increase in the community in anxiety and depression.”
Other services affected by the storms include a facility run by Oceans Behavioral Hospital in Lake Charles, which was badly damaged by Laura and is currently not scheduled to reopen. Another Oceans location in Lake Charles is set to reopen in September. Patients were transferred to other Oceans locations, a spokeswoman said.
Separately, a substance abuse facility run by the Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority, which serves the region, just reopened. Around 20 transitional housing apartments it oversaw were also destroyed, though the authority’s clinics are fully operational, said executive director Tanya McGee.
On top of that, care facilities have seen staff shortages due in part to a post-storm housing crunch.
McGee said she, too, expects an eventual spike in mental health symptoms emerging, but she noted there’s typically a delay.
“Everybody in our community is stressed out and anxious and has been through so much that even those of us that don't have a diagnosable mental illness are experiencing these kinds of things,” she said.
“People’s focus are your basic needs: housing, food, where am I going to sleep tonight? Clothes on your back,” she said. “It's not until a good six to nine months after a traumatic event like that that the real symptoms of mental illness and depression and anxiety really start to sink in.”
‘Still immediate’
After months of struggle, Reed was beginning to see progress. She moved into an apartment supplied by her insurer this week, though her house remains unrepaired.
That allowed her to move out of the hotel, where she passed the time in part recently by watching the Olympics. She’s also found comfort in painting ceramics and visiting the Sulphur senior center.
She said those who haven’t spent time in the area likely don’t understand the pressing issues residents continue to face.
“I think people don't realize that it's 11 months later and yet it's still immediate,” she said. “And I don't know how you convey that.”
The United Way’s help line can be reached by dialing 211 or texting 898-211. Southerly magazine has also put together a mental health guide for southwest Louisiana that can be found here: https://southerlymag.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Lake-Charles-mental-health-guide-1.pdf