Heavy thunderstorms inundated streets and led to reports of flooded homes and businesses in Lake Charles and other parts of southwest Louisiana on Monday, posing another challenge as the region rebuilds from last year’s Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Between five and 12 inches of rain had fallen by around 1:45 pm in parts of Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes, the National Weather Service said, and a flash flood warning remained in effect until 4:45 pm. A number of tornado warnings had also been issued in various areas and the NWS urged residents at risk to seek higher ground.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that “it appears all areas of the parish are experiencing flooding on the roadways and conditions are deteriorating and changing quickly.” It had deployed boats and high-water vehicles, it said in a statement.

“We are also urging residents to stay put and do not travel on the roadways,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “Driving on the roadways at this time is putting yourself in danger, along with causing damage to other residents’ property from the rising water.”

Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said “we are getting reports of houses being flooded throughout Calcasieu Parish” as well as businesses.

Local officials were still determining the extent of the flooding. Calcasieu Parish Administrator Bryan Beam said some areas had been hit with more than 10 inches of rain.

The thunderstorms lashing Lake Charles had eased by around 1 pm, though rains were continuing and more was expected in the days ahead.

Much of the Lake Charles area continues to rebuild after last year’s hurricanes, which followed similar paths only six weeks apart. Category 4 Laura was the most powerful hurricane to hit Louisiana since 1856 in terms of wind speed, while Category 2 Delta caused flooding.

