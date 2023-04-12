State and federal agencies were surveying an area of marshland near Cameron on Wednesday to determine how to clean up an estimated 3,900 gallons of oil that spilled into the marsh.
“They’re still trying to figure out the best course of action,” U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Petty Officer Alejandro Rivera said of the Friday spill. Currently, the spill, which occurred in a hard-to-access area of the marsh roughly 150 yards off the high tide line, is being contained by 300 feet of hard boom, a floating plastic barrier.
The spill, which was caused by a ruptured flow line transporting oil from offshore wells to a processing facility on land, was first reported by the operator, Creole Operating LLC, at 9:34 a.m. on Friday, according to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality. The source of the spill was contained shortly after when the well feeding the pipeline was shut down, according to USCG.
Creole Operating’s site in Cameron Parish produces an average of 140 barrels of oil per day, according to the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources, totaling 54,753 barrels last year. The company does not have a record of major violations, according to the department. The operator declined to comment on the spill.
For environmental activists, the spill is another example of the environmental threats posed by the proliferation of oil and gas facilities in the region, which has been ramping up as global demand for liquified natural gas has grown.
“These facilities are harmful to our environment, our soil and the communities they surround,” said Roishetta Ozane, a local environmental activist. “Enough is enough for our communities.”