LAKE CHARLES — When Carla Edmondson walked into what was left of the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders’ Office’s building after Hurricane Laura had torn through the town, her jaw dropped.
Boxes of client files, clothes and furniture were strewn all over, the windows had been blown out and pieces of the building’s insulation covered the entire scene.
“We knew things would be bad,” Edmondson said, having seen coverage of the storm on TV. “They were even worse than I expected.”
The building, located prominently on one of downtown’s main thoroughfares, has sat empty and in ruins since. The parish recently started demolishing it.
The Public Defenders’ Office, like many across the state, already suffered from high caseloads and a lack of money before Hurricane Laura. Over two years later, attorneys are still working out of a temporary office with missing walls and picnic tables for desks, and they say it's stifling their ability to fight for those who can't afford a lawyer.
It’s never been a glamorous job despite public defenders’ crucial role in ensuring a fair trial for everyone. In post-storm Calcasieu, nerves of steel are required.
A year after Edmondson stepped into her wrecked office, and five years after becoming a public defender in Lake Charles, she made the decision to leave. It didn’t come easy to her. “You get attached to certain clients and their files and their cases,” she said. “I didn’t want my clients to feel like I had abandoned them.”
For Edmondson, the lack of an office and the increased workload the destructive storm imposed on the local criminal justice system were too much to take, she said. “It started to feel like I wasn’t able to uphold my ethical responsibilities.” In September 2021, she resigned.
Public defenders handle the majority of criminal cases in the state district court, with limited resources. While with the office, Edmondson said she had an average of 300 to 400 felony cases on her roster at any given time, sometimes having up to 40 of her cases on the court’s dockets in the same day. Currently, the office’s 13 staff and 14 contract attorneys are handling a total of 7,373 case files.
Losing their office space and access to clients who were moved to detention centers across the state after Laura severely damaged the local jail has made an already difficult job even harder.
“The ethical requirements of what we’re required to do according to the standards of professional conduct, I genuinely believe we’re able to meet those. It’s a struggle, but we meet those,” said Josh Monroe, a supervising attorney with the public defenders’ office. “It doesn’t mean that we are succeeding. We’re at a subsistence level.”
The difference between meeting basic standards and succeeding can be hard to quantify, because attorneys and investigators rarely know what evidence they might have overlooked or missed because they couldn’t get to it in time, Monroe noted.
“We probably will never know,” he said.
Evidence and witnesses can disappear in the days or weeks it can now take attorneys to get in touch with their clients, housed in jails all over the state as the damaged local detention center continues to operate at reduced capacity.
“You’re literally isolated from your client. You can’t prepare,” said Mitch Bergeron, the deputy public defender in Lake Charles. In the meantime, security camera footage that might help exonerate a client gets taped over and witnesses move around or away.
Once attorneys are able to get in touch with their clients, the conditions under which they can communicate with them vary greatly from one detention facility to another. Privacy is often a concern.
Correctional officers or other inmates may overhear conversations between clients and attorneys that should be confidential, Monroe explained. This can have dangerous consequences, especially for a client charged with offenses such as sex crimes involving a minor, which might get him attacked while awaiting trial.
“That is just as dangerous as him spending life in prison — he might not make it to trial,” said Monroe, pointing to a client who was stabbed 18 times while awaiting trial. The man was later acquitted.
Privacy is also a concern at the temporary offices where the public defenders now work, just a stone’s throw away from the shell of their former office.
Several offices are separated by sheets of thin drywall, making it impossible for attorneys to talk privately. Some walls feature gaping holes. The storm damaged this building too, shattering windows and tearing through its hallways.
Then there’s the mental toll the lack of both personal workspaces and dedicated meeting areas is taking. “The danger of burnout is already high,” said Mitchell Bergeron, deputy public defender for Calcasieu Parish. Attorneys rely on each other for advice, ideas and support, he noted. “When you’re stuck on that island, by yourself trying to do these things. It makes it worse.”
In a rare financial windfall for public defenders, the funds to purchase a new office space are available. State legislators have allocated $3.3 million. But a dearth of office space, thanks to the storm, has made finding new quarters a challenge.
“The legislature has been generous,” said State Public Defender Remy Voisin Starns, whose office oversees the spending of state funds and advocates for public defenders’ interests to state legislators. “It’s simple supply and demand. There’s a tremendous amount of demand after the storm from everyone and public defenders are no different. We have struggled.”
The market has been especially tight when it comes to large office spaces, said Tommy Eastman, a Lake Charles real estate agent who has been working with the office.
“It’s few and far between,” Eastman said. That is especially true downtown, where the destruction and uncertain future of the largest office building, the Capital One Tower, has taken some 400,000 square feet of office space out of commission.
The public defenders’ office requires a location close to both the courthouse and public transportation. But right now, Eastman said, “I don’t even have a place out in the middle of nowhere to put them.”
Calcasieu Parish public defenders are hopeful that they will soon find a building and remain in negotiations with potential sellers. But their struggle will continue, as it does for their colleagues across the state, compounded by a lack of funding for day-to-day operations and the lingering effects of the storm.
Currently, conviction user fees, which are paid by defendants who are convicted of a crime or traffic violation, are the primary source of funding for public defenders’ offices. But collections of those fees have always been slim and on the decline, especially during the pandemic or where courthouses were closed due to storm damage, diminishing overall funding.
“We need a new funding source,” said Calcasieu Parish District Defender Harry Fontenot. But finding political support is difficult, he noted. “Nobody wants to give money to protect criminals. That’s the way they look at it. The way we look at it, we’re protecting the constitution.”
The compound effects will be felt by clients and attorneys, Monroe noted.
“We’re gonna hang in there, we’re going to — eventually — be okay,” Monroe said. But, “there’s going to be a cost to us, certainly: staff turnover, staff stress. And there’s going to be a cost to our clients. I think that’s inevitable.”
Edmondson spoke to The Advocate from Portland, Oregon, where she recently started a new position with the local public defenders’ office handling appeals, a lighter workload than the first line of defense represented by trial attorneys. She may have left Lake Charles, but like many of her colleagues, she can’t imagine leaving the vocation altogether.
“I really believe in the work that public defenders do,” she said. “It’s a calling.”