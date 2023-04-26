In a small basement behind a rusty metal door, tucked underneath the Lake Charles Civic Center, sits a hidden treasure. Once the offices of the pirate festival Contraband Days, the basement now contains hundreds of exhibits from the former Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu — piled up in heaps of feathers, rhinestones and shimmering fabrics.
Soon, the exhibits will once again be on display, showcasing the style and cultural importance of Mardi Gras in southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles, home to the second-largest carnival in the state by number of krewes. Last week, the city and its convention and visitors bureau announced the site of a soon-to-be built Mardi Gras museum, which is expected to be completed within a year and a half.
Central School, a historic schoolhouse building that formerly housed the museum along with art galleries and studios, was badly damaged when Hurricane Laura hit the city on August 27, 2020, destroying the roof.
“Everything that was fabric or paper was brought here,” said David Faulk, the museum’s director, standing between racks laden with sparkling costumes.
When Faulk first entered the building the day after the storm, he remembers the sound of water pouring onto the third floor. “It sounded like a waterfall,” Faulk remembers. Stumbling through the dark with a flashlight — there was no electricity at the time — he tried to assess the damage and move exhibits out of harm’s way.
In a lucky turn of fate, the museum’s exhibits were spared. The former school building, built after a 1910 fire that destroyed most of the city’s downtown, features concrete levels between its floors that prevented the water from pushing through to the museum on the second floor.
Efforts to rehouse the exhibits until a new location for the museum could be found started shortly after, but finding volunteers to help pack up and transport over 500 costumes, framed pictures and other exhibits was difficult.
“Everybody in town was trying to get their own home secured and didn’t have time to volunteer,” Faulk remembers. A report by the consulting firm McKinsey estimated that 44,000 homes, 50% of the region’s housing stock, were damaged by the storm.
Now, two and a half years after the storm, the museum is slated to return, in a new building on one of the city’s main thoroughfares, Enterprise Boulevard, abutting North Lake Charles, a primarily Black neighborhood where the devastation caused by Laura is still the most visible.
After decades of disinvestment, amplified by the storm’s destruction, the once-vibrant boulevard is now dominated by liquor stores, body shops and nondescript industrial buildings, some of which are yet to be repaired. The city council member representing the district, Luvertha August, hopes the museum will bring some much needed economic stimulus to the area.
"Enterprise Boulevard, along this stretch, was a social and economic mecca,” August said at a conference announcing the newly selected site. New developments like the Mardi Gras museum, she hopes, will be incentives for other businesses to settle in the area as well. “All we have to do is build it and they will come,” August added.
Not everyone agrees with the plans, however. At a recent council meeting, local resident and community activist Debra Ramirez said she feels that she and her neighbors had been left out of the decision-making process and that she would like to see something more reflective of her community in the space allocated to the museum.
“What we wanted to see is Black businesses come back to live on Enterprise Boulevard,” Ramirez told the council, as it was deciding whether to financially contribute to the construction of the museum. “It’s almost like we’re left out of everything.”
Despite that opposition and concerns from some council members that there were more pressing needs in the community that the city should dedicate its funding to, the motion to financially contribute passed, adding $400,000 to the project’s budget.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, along with the majority of the city council, hopes that the museum will attract both locals and visitors to the area, contributing to an ongoing effort to spur economic development and cultural offerings.
“This is going to be a draw for tourism,” Hunter said. As part of its recovery efforts, the city is hoping to develop the area into the Nellie Lutcher Cultural District, named after the Lake Charles-born singer who gained prominence in the late 1940s and 1950s. “We’re within a cultural district that deserves some cultural amenities. Mardi Gras is culture,” Hunter added.
While both the city and the convention and visitors bureau will be contributing funds to the museum’s construction, the majority of funding comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce, which has dedicated $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan funds to the project.
Designed to help communities deal with the aftermath of the pandemic, funding from the American Rescue Plan has been crucial in helping Lake Charles recover from the havoc wreaked not just by the pandemic, but also the storms that took place the same year, especially as federal aid dedicated to hurricane recovery was slow to arrive.
“2020 was a rough year for our community,” Visit Lake Charles CEO Kyle Edmiston said at the press conference on April 17. “But what that has presented us with — as many other areas of the city — is an opportunity.”
The museum, Edmiston said, will allow visitors to witness southwest Louisiana’s Mardi Gras culture year-round. “It is part of the culture, part of the history, part of the heritage of southwest Louisiana,” Edmiston noted.
The roughly two months of Mardi Gras celebrations also act as an economic driver. A 2018 McNeese State University study estimated that, from hotel rooms to king cake sales, Mardi Gras festivities contributed $17.3 million to the local economy.
“Once those two months go by, Mardi Gras certainly takes a back seat,” Edmiston said. At the museum, he noted, visitors will be able to see the colorful costumes and learn about the history of Mardi Gras in the region, which dates back to 1882, any time of the year.
The soon-to-be-built museum ties in with other projects to rehab existing cultural institutions, like the historic city hall, and build new amenities, like the Port Wonder project, which will add a children’s museum, a brewery and an outdoor equipment rental business to the city’s northern lakefront, Edmiston noted.
Most of those projects are a direct result of the destruction caused by the 2020 hurricanes, making the progress in rehousing the museum a marker of the city’s recovery.
“Any time we see a building being remodeled or new construction going up, it’s a morale boost for the community,” Hunter said. “And we need morale boosts throughout the community.”
The museum still needs additional funding to meet the projected cost of $3.2 million. According to Faulk, the board is currently looking for private funding partners and sponsors to meet that goal.