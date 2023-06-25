Dawn Wheat still remembers the moment when the pickup truck rolled by.
The 51-year-old with an inviting smile and explosive energy was setting up for the annual Southwest Louisiana Pride Fest with her wife Lori at their bar and event venue on the far outskirts of Lake Charles earlier this month. That’s when the truck driver hurled an anti-gay slur at them and kept driving.
“I looked at Lori and said: ‘Were they talking to us?’” Wheat recalled with a laugh.
It was a rare moment of open, real-life hostility, but one that underlined what the couple had long known: They weren’t in New Orleans anymore.
Lake Charles and southwest Louisiana leans especially conservative, and the town of roughly 80,000 now has no gay bars or clubs. The last official hangout and long-time staple for the local LGBTQ+ community, a club called Crystal’s, closed just before Hurricane Laura hit in 2020 and never reopened. The Wheats’ venue, Castaways, is only open for special events.
But that hasn’t kept those who identify as part of that community from creating spaces to come together and celebrate Pride month this June, even as LGBTQ+ issues like gender-affirming care have become the subject of controversial legislation and heated political debates in Louisiana and beyond.
Lori Wheat knew what she was getting herself into when the couple decided to move to her family’s land on the border of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, a 20-minute drive from central Lake Charles, surrounded by marshland. The couple originally moved to care for her late grandmother, but eventually decided to open Castaways, which they built themselves, towering over the marsh on wooden stilts.
Since 2021, the venue has hosted SWLA Pride Fest, now the largest pride event in the area.
“My ultimate goal is to push the ball forward for my community, and here, it needed to go a long way,” Wheat said of her motivation to create a venue that was openly welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community. “I know what it feels like not to have a safe and accepting space. You need that space.”
That space, however limited, was long provided by Crystal’s, a bar/club in downtown Lake Charles changed that hands a few times in its last years and closed just before Laura, which severely damaged the building. It never reopened.
“I learned a lot about myself and queer culture there. Being from here, being raised in a conservative town, you don’t really know a lot about that,” said Kendal Blair, an attendee of a recent Pride event in town. “I learned how to be unapologetically myself, be proud of who I am, be open about who I am.”
Not having a dedicated space has made it more difficult to find each other and build a sense of community, Blair said, but it hasn’t entirely squashed it either. “We’re making those spaces in different areas for ourselves — because we have to.”
Like the Pride Prom Blair attended at Library Riot, a local 24-hour bar serving a diverse clientele, where people across different generations, gender identities and sexual orientations came together — many wearing prom dresses or tuxes — on a recent Friday night.
“For me, in high school, it wasn’t really accepted for gays to date,” said Christine Blocker, one of the bar’s owners who went to a Christian high school in Lake Charles and is married to a woman. “Most people did not get to go to prom or homecoming with the person they wanted to go with. This gives them an opportunity, as adults, to take that back.”
But creating a permanent space can be difficult, especially in southwest Louisiana, as the Wheats learned. When Dawn first proposed to hold bingo events hosted by drag queens at Castaways, Lori knew it was going to put them in a difficult position with some of the locals that had frequented their bar so far.
“I knew there’d be a repercussion, here in this area,” Wheat said.
Marketing themselves more explicitly as an LGBTQ-friendly space, with special events like drag performances to match, measurably hurt their business, both owners said. Interruptions, first by the pandemic, then by two destructive hurricanes, all within their first year in business, didn’t help either. Earlier this year, they closed for walk-ins and now function primarily as an event venue.
Their biggest event since has been this year’s SWLA Pride Fest, a three-day party catering to all age groups, with a rave and jello wrestling Saturday night and drag queens performing songs by Taylor Swift and other contemporary pop stars for family day on Sunday.
Putting on the event has been a mixed bag of emotions for co-organizer Kat Godfrey. On one hand, Godfrey said, the support from community organizations and the general public has only grown over the years. Hundreds attended the festival this year over the course of three days. But, she said, hateful comments on social media also significantly increased this year and she even decided to cancel a TV appearance, fearing it would draw more negative attention.
“I’ve flipped back and forth between being proud and being surprised by how welcoming and accepting people can be, and also really fearing for my community’s safety,” Godfrey said. “Every step towards visibility, we’re putting ourselves in the crosshairs."
For some, the remote location was a reason not to attend, in part out of fear for their safety. “Just because of the climate,” said Amanda Kinser, one of the attendees of Pride prom, who said the idea of being at an openly LGBTQ-focused event out in the country, separated from town by a drawbridge, scared her. “I feel like this is a better bubble than a lot of the South, but I’m not going to chance it.”
Kevin Browning, a commercial truck driver from Sulphur, who attended prom night with his daughter and her wife, said he’s seen acceptance grow over time — even personally. Browning, who is straight, struggled with his daughter’s sexual identity at first, he said. But over time, he’s come around. “It makes me feel proud,” Browning said about attending the event with his daughter.
Now, he hopes the community at large will start seeing Pride events as just another reason to celebrate, in a state famous for celebrating just about anything.
“There’s a festival every weekend in this state; crawfish, oysters, you got the fur festival down in Cameron — we’re celebrating skinning muskrats,” Browning said. “This is just that time of the year for them.”
And this June, there have been more Pride events than any time since the storms that wreaked havoc in southwest Louisiana in 2020, destroying homes and businesses, and pushing people to leave the area altogether. Bars and restaurants are hosting drag performances, and local media, along with the city’s conventions and visitors bureau, have advertised Pride events.
“There are more people coming out, being their authentic selves,” Blair, the prom attendee, said. “They find their sense of community, one way or another.”
And one day, there might even be a gay bar or club in Lake Charles again. The desire is definitely there, Blocker said. “I know the community wants one for sure,” she said. “It’s nice to have a place that’s for you, for your crowd, your family.”