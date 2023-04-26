Troubled Texas law firm McClenny, Moseley and Associates has been ordered by a Lake Charles judge to cease all communications with its former clients in the Western District of Louisiana, where the firm filed more than 1,500 lawsuits over damages from hurricanes Laura and Delta.
“I don’t trust MMA to give these people accurate information, which is why you got suspended in the first place,” Magistrate Judge Kathleen Kay told the firm’s founding partner Zach Moseley in court on Wednesday. “You’ve already screwed it up so badly and by communicating with these people, you’re making it worse.”
The firm has been temporarily banned from practicing in the district since early March, after its methods came under scrutiny by District Judge James Cain in October. Since then, there has been an ongoing effort to find new legal representation for the clients they left behind.
Approximately 1,000 cases across the state have been picked up by New Orleans-based law firm Morris Bart, who was present in the Lake Charles courthouse on Wednesday, along with attorneys from his firm handling former McClenny cases.
In the case of one Lake Charles man, who had previously retained McClenny in his case against his insurer, Morris Bart attorneys submitted evidence that the firm had sent an email to its former client stating that it had to take further action to ensure he wouldn’t lose the rights to his claim.
This wasn’t the only case, attorney Austin Marks with Morris Bart told the court. His clients had received similar communications “by the dozens,” which he said only served to further confuse homeowners in an already messy process for reassigning the disgraced law firm’s cases.
They were then followed up, Marks continued, by a letter purported to be from another law firm, Laborde Earles, informing clients that they would take over their case, despite Morris Bart having already signed the client.
When asked by Kay, Moseley stated that his firm had discussed a fee-sharing agreement with Laborde Earles, meaning they would potentially still receive a portion of the legal fees in cases taken over by the firm, despite being forced to hand them over after they were kicked out of court in both the Western and Eastern District of Louisiana.
Should the letters have gone to clients who had already retained new legal counsel, like in the case of the Morris Bart client in Lake Charles, this was an error attributed to the high number of cases currently up in the air, according to Moseley.
“With the sheer volume of the project, there’s going to be some overlap,” Moseley told the court. According to Moseley, the firm signed approximately 15,000 clients across Louisiana.
That volume and the technology involved with handling cases played a crucial role in creating the situation the court found itself dealing with today, Kay noted. “You need to unplug that computer,” she told Moseley.
Further, Kay cast doubt on any assertions by the firm’s attorneys that their goal was, and continues to be, to help as many people as possible before they lost the opportunity to fight for their claim.
“The impression I get is that all you’re worried about is getting money for you,” Kay told Moseley.
As for the money to potentially be received from clients now represented by Laborde Earles, that plan was quickly disavowed by one of the firm’s partners, Digger Earles, who took the stand to separate himself from the troubled Texas firm.
The letter, despite bearing his firm’s letterhead, according to Marks, had not been sent out by anyone at his offices, Earles said. “There’s no written agreement, no deal, we’re not partners,” he said. According to Earles, the firm has signed on approximately 400 of McClenny’s former clients.
The court is still investigating whether the firm is entitled to receive any fees for its previous representation of clients that have moved on to other firms after learning that their lawyers were no longer allowed to represent them in court.
Kay also recommended several thousand dollars worth of sanctions against the firm’s former lead attorney in Louisiana, William Huye, for failing to properly research cases, leading to his suing on behalf of homeowners who had no policy with the insurer named in the case.
In a review of 16 such cases, the judge found that homeowners had been unresponsive to the law firm’s automated communications, including those intended to inform them that the firm would file suit — even if the homeowner did not respond to authorize legal action on their behalf.
“Silence is not permission, failure to respond is not permission,” Kay told Huye.
This lack of communication, Kay concluded, was likely to blame for the deficient lawsuits. In at least one case, a homeowner reached out to the firm to inform them that they did not have an insurance policy with the insurer they initially named and that they did not want to proceed. The firm filed suit anyway.
This practice may have also contributed to the high volume of cases still to be assigned new counsel. “I know there are plenty out there where we may never hear from a plaintiff,” Kay said shortly before adjourning the court on Wednesday afternoon. “They may not even know that they sued.”