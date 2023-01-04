Good morning, Acadiana businesss news readers. And let's get down to business.
The Christmas holidays were not good for the owners of the Sears Hometown Stores. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, announced it would close all its locations across the U.S., including the final two in Louisiana, as it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The hometown stores are owned by Transformco, the parent company of Sears, which still operates the Home & Life store in Lafayette. That store and others are not slated for closure, but number of stores owned by the company that was once a American retail giant continues to dwindle.
