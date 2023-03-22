house in the pines cover.jpg

The House in the Pines, Ana Reyes' debut novel, was selected for Reese Witherspoon's book club. 

 Provided photo

Are you in a book club? What has your club read in 2023? What book is your club reading to discuss next?

"A Gentleman in Moscow"  by Amor Towles is a book club favorite.

We are looking to hear from book club members to learn more about what the local literati are reading — and the specifics of how they organize book discussions.

  • How does your club select which books to read?
  • How often does your book club meet?
  • How large is your club? 
  • Do you meet in homes, restaurants or somewhere else?
  • Is food involved?

Email Jan Risher at jan.risher@theadvocate.com with details about your book club. 