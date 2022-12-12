Faced with a choice between a veteran city council member and a longtime police chief for the next leader of their city, Zachary voters went with the lawman Saturday, selecting David McDavid for mayor in the runoff election.
Voters also picked David Conachen to be their new city court judge and chose Darryl “Schuster” Lawrence Sr. for police chief. And they decided three city council races — one of which featured a difference of just seven votes between the two contenders.
Turnout is often low for runoffs, but that was not the case in Zachary Saturday. About 40% of registered voters participated in each of the races on the local ballot.
About 5,800 people cast votes in the mayor’s contest, which pitted McDavid against four-term city councilman and businessman Francis Nezianya, who doesn’t have a party affiliation. McDavid, a Republican who has spent his career in law enforcement and served as police chief since 2011, took home 55% of the vote.
He will replace outgoing Mayor David Amrhein, who has been in office for 12 years.
For many, this election cycle — particularly the mayor’s race — was a referendum on Zachary’s rapid pace of development, infrastructure woes and rising crime in recent years.
A key difference between the two mayoral candidates emerged when McDavid said he’s open to the possibility of instituting a development moratorium to allow the city time to catch up on infrastructure upgrades. Nezianya opposes the idea of a moratorium, citing potential negative effects on the local economy.
Both candidates said they would work to build a new east-west highway through the area, increase funding for public safety and improve recreation.
Replacing McDavid at police headquarters will be Darryl Lawrence, who served under McDavid as assistant chief. Lawrence, who ran as an Independent, garnered 53% of votes. His opponent, longtime school resource officer and fellow Independent Justin Nevels, got 47%.
At city court, David Conachen will be taking the reins from retiring judge Lonny Myles, who has been on the bench for nearly three decades. A Republican, Conachen was favored by 56% of voters over Democrat John C. Hopewell III. Conachen is currently Zachary’s city prosecutor; Hopewell is the city attorney.
Three of the city council’s five seats were on Saturday’s ballot. District 5 candidates Jennifer Boyd and Lael Montgomery were separated by only seven votes. Boyd, a Republican, had 578 votes, while Montgomery, a Democrat and the incumbent councilman, had 571.
In District 1, Republican Brandy Westmoreland, currently a school board member, won with 52% of votes. Her opponent was Freida Morris, an Independent.
Republican James Graves will represent District 4. He won 54% of votes compared to Democrat Sharon “Mrs. T” Turner’s 46%.
This election cycle was the first to take place since the city council adopted new boundaries for its districts due to population shifts revealed in 2020 census data. When they approved new district maps this summer, council members celebrated having created two majority-minority districts — districts 4 and 5 — for the first time in city history.
Interestingly, Saturday’s election results mean that an all-white, all-Republican council will be sworn in next month. The sitting council’s racial and political makeup is more diverse.