For Heather Broussard, whose 17-month-old daughter drowned in the family pool in 2020, the grieving process has been synonymous with taking action to ensure other families don't suffer the same kind of loss.
The weeks after Mazie's death remain a blur to Broussard, who remembers instead an intense desire to find hope — at a time when she could barely survive but had to find a way to be present for her husband and their two sons.
"This is so healing for me," Broussard said as she reflected on that time in her life. "This can still be so raw at times — just thinking back to those moments of just being so desperate for anything that seemed like it could turn our story into something positive, into something beautiful, and give us hope."
Mazie was playing in the living room of the family's open-concept home in Youngsville as her mother put away dishes in the kitchen on what started out as a typical morning in October 2020. It was just Broussard and her youngest child in the house as Mazie's older brothers had left for school earlier that morning with their father.
While washing a pot, Broussard realized she no longer heard Mazie's cheerful sounds of play. Broussard raced through the home in search of Mazie, who was just beginning to walk and talk, and found herself in the backyard.
Mazie had escaped the home through a doggy door and was floating face down in their swimming pool.
Broussard scooped Mazie out of the pool, called 911 and began CPR. Mazie was transported to the hospital and, with medical treatment, her condition stabilized. Her improvements were short-lived, however. Little Mazie died one day later. Her organs were donated to help other children in need.
Even as the Broussard family underwent grief counseling and learned how to cope without Mazie, they began sharing their story publicly.
"We just wanted to do whatever we could by speaking out, just starting to spread awareness," Broussard said. "And at that time, it was just sharing our story. But then we started hearing from other people about how something almost happened or did happen, but they just never spoke publicly about it. That's how things really got kick-started."
Broussard established Mazie's Mission as a nonprofit in 2021 and began researching for water safety partners in Acadiana.
"In Louisiana, especially, we're just surrounded by water everywhere," Broussard said. "We are specifically, here in Acadiana, surrounded by retention ponds and bayous and rivers."
Drowning was the third leading cause of injury-related death for children 14 and younger in Louisiana between 2018 and 2020, according to the Department of Health's most recent Child Death Review Report. A total of 58 infants and children in Louisiana died from drowning during that time. In 2020, Louisiana had the highest drowning rate for children 14 and younger in the United States.
When Broussard saw that the report, released in 2021, showed a 60% increase in child drownings in Louisiana, she knew it was time to prioritize Mazie's Mission.
"We knew right then that we had to do this," Broussard said. "It almost crippled us, knowing we were one of these statistics, but we started speaking up."
Today, Mazie's Mission offers water safety awareness resources to the community through events, education, swim lesson scholarships and signage at retention ponds at parks. It's been hard to measure the impact — how many children haven't drowned — but the Broussard family has heard countless anecdotes about how their work is having an impact. They hope to continuing sharing their story far and wide to have impact across Louisiana and beyond.
The nonprofit also advocated for survival swim lessons for infants to be offered in the Acadiana area. Broussard believes if Mazie had taken survival swim lessons, she would have been able to roll onto her back and float safely until help arrived.
Carencro resident Brooke Calhoun recently became certified in infant swim resource lessons and began offering lessons for children between the ages of 6 months and 6 years. About 30 children in Acadiana have since learned survival skills through her operation, ISR Cajun Country.
Lessons for those 6 months to 1 year focus on holding breath while facedown and rolling onto the back to float until help arrives. More advanced lessons for those over 1 year include teaching a child how to alternate between swimming stomach side down for a few seconds and floating stomach side up to breathe for a few seconds until he or she can swim to a safe place.
A child graduates from the program with tests that include performing their skills without help while dressed in summer outfits and winter outfits instead of swimsuits.
"We try to present them with life scenarios that happen because that's what they'll be up against in everyday life," Calhoun said. "We won't be with them to walk them through the skills, and they won't be dressed appropriately in a bathing suit either."
The Broussard family now has another little girl, Gabrielle, who is nearing the age Mazie was when she drowned.
Gabrielle, 15 months, is currently attending survival swim lessons with Calhoun.
"We almost feel like this is a gift from Mazie to Gabby," Broussard said. "And it feels good but, of course, it's bittersweet and a little difficult that we didn't have that same experience with Mazie."
Drowning prevention tips:
- Assign a water watcher to monitor swimmers. Ensure the watcher is within arms reach and is not distracted. Rotate watchers every 15-30 minutes.
- Enroll children in swim lessons, starting with self-rescue lessons at 6 months old.
- Add alarms and locks to all doors of a home with a pool or pond.
- Install 4-6 foot pool fences with self-latching and self-closing gates.
- Remove all toys from the pool when not in use.
- Use only Coast Guard approved life vests, especially when in open water. Do not use puddle jumpers, which put children in the vertical, drowning position.
- Wear bright swimwear and avoid shades of blue that blend in with the water.
For more tips and water safety information, visit maziesmission.net.