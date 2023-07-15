Every year, about 90,000 Louisiana motorists see their driver’s licenses suspended after they miss traffic court.
Thousands of those drivers climb behind the wheel each day unaware that their driving privileges have been stayed and they often don’t find out until it’s too late, after a bench warrant for their arrest has been issued.
It's an all-too-common problem that can quickly compound into heavy fines and jail time while triggering a host of other headaches for unsuspecting road warriors.
“People lose their jobs because their license gets suspended, and we see it every week,” said Genevieve Robichaux, the 19th Judicial District Court's traffic division coordinator.
The District Court will be hosting a community outreach event Monday afternoon to help the thousands of East Baton Rouge traffic scofflaws who have active bench warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic citations.
Officials from East Baton Rouge's four traffic courts — the 19th JDC along with the Baton Rouge, Baker and Zachary city courts — will be on hand from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday at the parish's Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd., to help people resolve their traffic warrants.
“People are afraid to come to courts — they’re afraid of getting arrested — so we’re bringing the courts to the community," Robichaux said.
At Monday's function, not only will motorists be able to get their bench warrants recalled, teams from the different traffic courts will set up new court dates where drivers can address the violations that got their licenses suspended.
The event is part of the District Court's inaugural International Day of Justice. It will coincide with World Day for International Justice, a global recognition of the emerging system of international criminal justice that celebrated July 17 every year in several nations.
The theme of the in-person summit in Baton Rouge is "Traffic Changed Me." It will focus on the detrimental impact traffic warrants can have on drivers. The lineup will include interactive workshops, lectures from public safety experts and local nonprofits along with information on the process of getting a state driver's license reinstated and other traffic court procedures.
Reservations aren't required and the event is free, but interested attendees can book a spot for the afternoon conference here.
Longtime Baton Rouge Judge Yvette Alexander said the Baton Rouge City Court also will be recalling criminal bench warrants for people who show up. But she stressed it is not an amnesty event. Drivers will still have to appear at subsequent court dates to take care of their outstanding tickets. Monday's event will spare them the $100 fine usually tacked on to get bench warrants recalled.
Alexander said the city court has held similar events in the past under different names. This will be the first time all four traffic courts in the parish converge in one place to offer drivers relief.
“I think what happens is it slip their minds," the judge said. "They get the ticket, they put it in the glove box or somewhere like that. And then after they find it, some of them may be afraid to come to court because they’re afraid of getting arrested on the bench warrant. So this relieves that tension of being arrested.
"However, very few people get arrested just for one ticket and one bench warrant," Alexander added. "That doesn’t happen. And we, the city court, don’t really arrest people at the window.”
Robichaux has been the 19th JDC's license whisperer for the past four years, helping motorists navigate the intricate journey of getting their license unsuspended. It's a minefield that can be fraught with unforeseen pitfalls, she explained.
Traditionally, if a driver is ticketed, the court date at the bottom of their ticket serves as their only notice. If the driver misses their court date, the judge issues a bench warrant and the failure to appear automatically prompts the Office of Motor Vehicles to suspend their license.
Often, drivers lose or forget about their tickets and are completely blindsided by the suspension when they are pulled over or go to renew their license.
State Rep. Richard Nelson (R-Mandeville) authored a bill signed into law last year that requires the Office of Motor Vehicles to give drivers a six-month grace period and at least two notices before suspending their licenses for a failure to appear. He said far too many Louisiana drivers are being railroaded with increased fines on traffic offenses either because they didn’t know their license was suspended or they didn’t have the money to pay their tickets.
“It just ruins their life over a speeding ticket. It doesn’t make any sense," he said. “It is just a lot of compounding problems that penalizes a lot of people for being poor. It was just a hassle for everybody. It doesn’t make anybody safer, which should be the goal of these laws, and it just caused problems.”
Nelson's bill also encourages traffic courts to reach out to drivers through text messages and other electronic means, acknowledging the fact that people often move and the mailing addresses on their licenses are out of date.
Robichaux said the 19th JDC traffic division has been sending postcards for the past year to people who miss court before reporting the failure to appear to the DMV. They also send send electronic notices to people who sign up for text message alerts one week before their court date and follow up and 48 hours prior. The parish court will begin implementing the new law Aug. 1.
“It’s really great because it’s going to allow people to resolve these matters without having the repercussions with the Office of Motor Vehicles and not be given the opportunity to remember,” Robichaux said of the statewide measure. “In a world where we’re all so busy, being able to have this grace period of someone reminding you. Your court date might be three or four months after you got that ticket. So we’re expecting someone to keep up with something the size of a receipt for four months?”
In addition to missing traffic court, Louisiana drivers can have their licenses suspended for failing to pay child support or if they fall into delinquency on their state taxes by $1,000 or more. Lapses in auto insurance can also result in a suspension with a fine of up to $850 to be reinstated.
Even if the driver goes to court and handles the ticket during the 30-day period the suspension was pending, they still have to bring their paperwork to the DMV and pay a $100 fine to get their license reinstated.
Drivers caught driving on a suspended license can fall into even more legal turmoil. If they pay their original ticket or plead no contest to the offense, it amounts to an admission of guilt that could get their license revoked for a year.
Robichaux cited state estimates that roughly 252,000 licenses are currently suspended in Louisiana. She said there are about 28,000 warrants just in the parish traffic court alone and noted there are proactive steps courts can take to notify motorists before they miss court.
“It’s such a largescale problem of people finding themselves in a position where their driver’s licenses are suspended," she said. "And it doesn’t matter who you are — young, old, Black, White — you’re probably going to get a traffic ticket at some point in your life ... We can make our roads so much safer if we took the opportunities to resolve these matters.”