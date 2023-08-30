While working with students with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Caroline Jurisich realized there was an issue.
There were more resources for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities when they were in school. But once they transitioned out of elementary or secondary education, those opportunities seemed to drop off.
Jurisich talked with community members who overwhelmingly told her Lafayette could benefit from services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
She created The Quad, an enrichment center for adults with cognitive disabilities where they can learn skills to build on their social, work and independent living abilities. And beyond helping those individuals, it can be a resource for caretakers and family members and Lafayette as a whole.
“At the end of the day, The Quad is an answer to a need that we heard. That’s what I want it to continue to be. I want to continue to hear the needs of our community and of this community in particular,” Jurisich said. “If we’re not meeting those needs, then we’re not meeting our mission.”
How The Quad works
Jurisich said that while resources and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities have grown in recent years, there’s still work to be done. That work includes more spaces like The Quad, designed to better serve that population of people.
“The goal of The Quad is for us to be a resource for adults with cognitive disabilities,” she said. “Whether that be social needs, services like speech therapy or counseling, or learning groups where they’re working on prevocational skills, navigating the workplace or independent living.”
The Quad, which sits near the Oil Center on East St. Mary Boulevard in Lafayette, will allow individuals with cognitive disabilities — ranging from someone who has autism or Down syndrome to someone with disabilities because of a medical condition — to enroll in a membership program to access its services.
The memberships vary by how many hours of services a person wants to be involved in every week. A membership allows people to have a sense of pride and belonging, Jurisich said.
Before becoming a member, an individual and their family member or caretaker will sit down with Jurisich to learn more about The Quad and discuss the goals a person is looking to accomplish.
While The Quad only accepts private pay at the moment, Jurisich said it is looking to expand its payment options in the future, which could include a scholarship model.
“Accessibility is really important to me personally and professionally,” she said.
Members of The Quad participate in small group learning sessions that, depending on their goals, focus on different skills. That could be anything from how to write a resume or how to cook a meal at home. They’ll get hands-on practice solidifying those skills.
On days that members have sessions, they’ll have access to the Clubhouse, a space that welcomes members to The Quad with couches, tables and group play activities like a foosball table.
Fridays will be an open-door day where members can come in the morning and participate in informal activities that promote socializing. Members have already talked about forming their own book clubs and Bible studies, Jurisich said.
Members also will participate in community socials where they’ll go out and do an activity together. And three times a year members will participate in a community service project.
“One thing that I'm really passionate about and really think is important is that these individuals are a part of this community,” Jurisich said. “Our community is a pretty accepting community. It is a welcoming place. But we just haven't provided the opportunities and the supports that this adult population needs to really engage with the community in a meaningful way.”
The Quad also has an Out of School Time program for high school and college students who are 18 and older that provides access to the Clubhouse, group activities, lessons and cooking demonstrations directed toward transition-aged members.
Jurisich said she hopes to build partnerships with businesses and other community services to work with members of The Quad. The Quad also will host workshops for family members and caretakers.
Filling a community gap
While enrolled in undergrad at Louisiana State University, Jurisich studied communications. But nothing in that field seemed to lead to a fulfilling career. She considered being a teacher instead.
She studied education while attending UL and obtaining her master’s and doctorate degrees. A mentor pushed Jurisich to work with students with special needs.
“I enjoyed the problem-solving aspect of it, the creative side of it,” she said.
Jurisich worked in Lafayette Parish schools before her mentor reached out to her again. There was a new program starting at UL that would work with students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Jurisich worked with the Learning is for Everyone program for nine years, serving as director for seven of them. When she started as director, there were 12 students. When she left, there were 33.
“We really built something pretty incredible,” she said. “The reason that it was able to be successful was because of the student body and the community just being so accepting of the ideas that students would come with and the administration was so supportive.”
But with the first graduating class in 2018, Jurisich started hearing about the lack of resources for adults with cognitive disabilities. When she started thinking about what was next, she knew what was needed for a population of people she so deeply cared about.
She wanted something that would address the whole person — the mind, body, heart and spirit. As Jurisich struggled with a name, she drew all four pillars in squares and sent the picture to her mother, who suggested calling it The Quad. The center will aim to touch all four parts of a person and be a lively place for members to gather.
The Quad is conducting intake interviews with potential members and their families and caretakers to determine what goals want to be achieved and if The Quad is a good fit to help accomplish those. The Quad officially opens Sept. 18.
Jurisich hopes The Quad will be a place where adults with disabilities can gain the skills to help them live a more fulfilling and engaged life. She wants it to be a place where families and caregivers can find support. And hopefully, there will be more locations to help reach more people.
“I want to see steady growth,” Jurisich said. “Because steady growth means that we are listening to the needs of our community and meeting those needs.”
For more information about The Quad, reach out to Jurisich at thequadusa@outlook.com.