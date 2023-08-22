BELGRADE - What will Mondo Duplantis do with the spotlight on him once again?
Duplantis, who thrives on the biggest stages and the highest expectations, will aim for another championship in the pole vault at the World Track and Field Championships.
Preliminaries begin Tuesday, with the finals on tap for Saturday, and it's reached the point where it's a rarity to see him miss a record let alone not win the event.
Since 2020, the former Lafayette High multiple state champion and LSU All-American has set the world record six times outdoors and five times indoors.
He cleared 6.17 meters (20 feet, 2 3/4 inches) both indoors and outdoors 2020, and has moved the bar upwards since then with a 6.22 best (20 feet, 4.75) earlier this year in February in both.
World and Olympic titles are commonplace but executed with spectacular showmanship.
Duplantis combines uncommon speed with flawless technique and spices that with a drive to be the best in the world since Russia's Serey Bubka dominated the scene in the 1980's and early 1990's.