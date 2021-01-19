Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris during their inauguration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m.

Due to the coronavirus, the usual inaugural crowd of 200,000 will be reduced to only 1,000 guests. An unprecedented amount of security, including 174 Louisiana National Guard troops, will be present at the event following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol by protestors earlier this month.

President Donald Trump will host his own “ceremony” at Joint Base Andrews early Wednesday morning before heading to Florida.

The president’s refusal to attend his successor’s inauguration makes him only the fourth in history to do so.

The inauguration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. You can follow the latest updates below.

