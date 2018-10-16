In this Oct. 14, 2018 photo clay pots are scattered in what used to be Dena Frost's pottery business along the main highway through Mexico Beach, Fla. Hurricane Michael devastated the small beach community of about 1,000 people. It wrecked the mayor's hardware store and the only grocery store in town. It splintered beachfront condos and smashed the inn where tourists have stayed for four decades. It reduced seafood restaurants to rubble and literally broke the bank. (AP Photo/Russ Bynum)