Porn actress Stormy Daniels was arrested at an Ohio strip club and is accused of letting patrons touch her in violation of a state law, her attorney said early Thursday.

While Daniels was performing Wednesday night at Sirens, a strip club in Columbus, some patrons touched her in a "non-sexual" way, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press.

An Ohio law known as the Community Defense Act prohibits anyone who isn't a family member to touch a nude or semi-nude dancer.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was in police custody early Thursday morning and was expected to face a misdemeanor charge, Avenatti said.

"This was a complete set up," he said. "It's absurd that law enforcement resources are being spent to conduct a sting operation related to customers touching performers in a strip club in a non-sexual manner."

Letter to the editor: Trump's criminal associates troubling; it's clear he only has own interests at heart As more and more of Donald Trump's associates and enablers head off to prison, our president himself is looking more and more like a common cr…

Avenatti posted on Twitter on Thursday morning that Daniels will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.

A Columbus police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A person who answered the phone at the strip club declined to comment.

Daniels has said she had sex with President Donald Trump in 2006, when he was married, which Trump has denied. She's suing Trump and his former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.

According to Sirens' website, Daniels was scheduled to perform Wednesday and Thursday night.

+16 Stormy Daniels strip tour turns to Baton Rouge after packed New Orleans appearance Although he voted for Donald Trump, Marc Straus, of Boca Raton, Florida, emerged beaming from the Penthouse Club in New Orleans on Wednesday n…